URBAN FILM FESTIVAL to Return to Miami for 11th Anniversary Labor Day Weekend

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. Sign Up

Florida Film House International is set to bring back the URBAN FILM FESTIVAL for its 11th anniversary, with the event scheduled to run September 4-6, 2026, over Labor Day Weekend in Miami. The three-day festival, which is free to attend, will take place across Historic Overtown and Downtown Miami, with opening-night student film screenings at the Overtown Performing Arts Center, a welcome event at Red Rooster Overtown, and two days of nearly 200 independent film screenings at Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami. Alongside the films, the festival is to offer panel discussions, masterclasses, filmmaker Q&A sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities for filmmakers, students, industry professionals, and general audiences.

Hosted in Historic Overtown and Downtown Miami, the festival continues its mission to make world-class film programming accessible to everyone while creating opportunities for emerging filmmakers, inspiring young creatives, and amplifying diverse voices through storytelling.

'For eleven years, the Urban Film Festival has been about far more than screening films; it has been about creating opportunity,' said Marco Mall, founder of Florida Film House International and the Urban Film Festival. 'We believe everyone should have access to the power of storytelling, regardless of background or financial circumstances. By keeping the festival free, investing in young filmmakers through our 1st Take Youth Film Program, and bringing together talented creators from around the world, we're building a pipeline for the next generation of filmmakers and showcasing Miami as a global destination for film, creativity, and culture.'

The festival opens on Friday, September 4, with a showcase of films by students in the 1st Take Youth Film Program at the Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC). The screening celebrates the creativity of South Florida's emerging filmmakers and highlights Florida Film House International's year-round commitment to youth education, mentorship, and workforce development.

'The Urban Film Festival is more than a celebration of film; it's a celebration of community,' said Bla G., Community Liaison for the Urban Film Festival. 'Each year, we're proud to welcome filmmakers and visitors from around the world to Historic Overtown, where they can experience the rich culture, history, businesses, and people that make this neighborhood so special. By keeping the festival free and rooted in the community, we're creating opportunities to connect, inspire, and showcase Overtown as one of Miami's most vibrant cultural destinations.'

A Weekend of Film, Learning, and Connection

Friday evening continues with the festival's signature Welcome to Miami Party at Red Rooster Overtown, where filmmakers, industry professionals, sponsors, community leaders, and guests from around the world will gather to celebrate the festival's opening and experience the culture, cuisine, music, and history of Historic Overtown.

On Saturday and Sunday, the festival moves to Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami, where audiences can enjoy nearly 200 independent films by local, national, and international filmmakers.

In addition to film screenings, attendees will have free access to the following:

Industry panel discussions

Masterclasses

Filmmaker Q&A sessions

Educational workshops

Professional networking opportunities

Conversations with award-winning filmmakers, producers, directors, actors, distributors, and entertainment executives

Whether attendees are aspiring filmmakers, established industry professionals, students, or movie lovers, the Urban Film Festival offers an opportunity to learn from industry leaders, build meaningful connections, and discover exceptional independent films.

Empowering Independent Filmmakers and Future Storytellers

For more than a decade, the Urban Film Festival has served as a launchpad for independent storytellers, offering education, mentorship, networking opportunities, and exposure to industry professionals.

This commitment extends year-round through the 1st Take Youth Film Program, which offers hands-on instruction in screenwriting, directing, cinematography, editing, producing, acting, and digital storytelling. Many participants have gone on to pursue higher education and careers in film, television, and digital media, underscoring Florida Film House International's investment in developing the next generation of creative talent.

Experience Miami Through Film

Beyond the screen, the Urban Film Festival invites visitors to experience the culture, history, restaurants, arts, and entertainment that make Historic Overtown and Downtown Miami unique. The festival also highlights Miami's ongoing growth as an international destination for filmmaking, the arts, tourism, and cultural experiences.

Free Admission

All Urban Film Festival screenings, educational sessions, panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses, and community events are free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged because seating for select events is limited. For the complete festival schedule, film lineup, and registration information, visit floridafilmhouse.net.

About Florida Film House International

Florida Film House International is a nonprofit dedicated to educating, mentoring, and advancing the next generation of filmmakers through year-round training, workforce development, and community engagement. Through the Urban Film Festival and the 1st Take Youth Film Program, the organization creates pathways into the film and entertainment industry and expands access to media careers for young people and emerging creatives.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the festival's 10th annual edition, which took place over Labor Day Weekend in August 2025 at the same Miami venues. More on that event can be found in an earlier report at broadwayworld.com.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...