Leslie Odom, Jr., Mannheim Steamroller, Dave Koz & More Set for Kravis Center Holiday Season

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Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced seven holiday events coming to West Palm Beach this season. Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m.

Holiday Lineup

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Monday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.

For more than 40 years, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas has delighted audiences with Chip Davis' signature arrangements of beloved holiday classics. The concert features 15 musicians performing on more than 20 instruments alongside immersive multimedia effects. Tickets start at $40.25.

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour

Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Smooth jazz saxophonist Dave Koz is joined by Jonathan Butler, Haley Reinhart, Dylan Chambers, and Erin Stevenson for an evening of holiday favorites, seasonal stories, and festive performances. Tickets start at $51.75.

Isaac Mizrahi: A Holiday Fruitcake

Thursday, December 3 & Friday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Designer, actor, and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi brings his holiday concert to the Rinker Playhouse, blending seasonal music, comedy, storytelling, and cultural commentary with accompaniment from a six-piece jazz band led by pianist Ben Waltzer. Tickets start at $46.

Disney's THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL In Concert Live to Film

Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m.

The beloved holiday film will be screened with its complete musical score performed live in sync with the original vocals, bringing Charles Dickens' classic tale to life through Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Rizzo the Rat, and Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge. Tickets start at $34.50.

Leslie Odom, Jr. – The Christmas Tour 2026

Tuesday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. performs holiday classics, selections from his Christmas albums, and songs from Hamilton, the Broadway musical that earned him a Tony Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr. Tickets start at $57.50.

The Tenors: Season of Hope Tour

Thursday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Tenors bring their signature harmonies to an evening of holiday standards, original music, and inspirational songs celebrating hope, healing, and the spirit of the season. Tickets start at $47.15.

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert

Friday, January 1 at 7:30 p.m.

This annual New Year's tradition celebrates the music of Johann Strauss Jr. with a concert inspired by Vienna's Golden Age, featuring waltzes, elegant costumes, and festive staging. Tickets start at $41.40.

All performances will take place at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. Tickets go on sale July 24 at 10 a.m.

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