Kravis Center to Recruit Volunteer Ushers for Upcoming Season
The West Palm Beach venue's volunteer corps of over 400 will hold orientations at Persson Hall.
In preparation for its upcoming 2026–2027 season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is recruiting volunteer ushers to help welcome audiences and support performances throughout the season.
“With over 400 volunteers, the Kravis Center knows that the show would not go on without the dedicated corps of people who donate their valuable time to the Center,” says Volunteer Manager Karole Cooney. “While many volunteers have been with us since opening night, we are now seeking applicants to join the ranks and become an integral part of this vibrant theatre.”
Volunteer ushers are required to complete a training course covering Kravis Center operations, including emergency procedures, seating protocols, performance procedures and customer service. In return, volunteers enjoy the opportunity to experience world-class performances while providing exceptional service to thousands of guests throughout the season.
The New Volunteer Orientation for the 2026–27 Season will be held at the Kravis Center's Persson Hall on August 3 at 6 p.m., August 8 at 12 p.m. and September 3 at 6 p.m.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should complete the online application at kravis.org/volunteer.
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