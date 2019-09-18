Box Office Now Open For Miami City Ballet's 2019-20 Season

Box office is now open for the 2019-20 season. Single tickets are now available for purchase at miamicityballet.org, by phone at 305.929.7010 or 877.929.7010, or in person at 2200 Liberty Ave, Miami Beach FL, 33139. Full Season and Create Your Own subscriptions continue to be on sale.

Miami City Ballet season opens on October 18, 2019, with 16 weeks of performances across Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach through April 26. The new season features a highly cinematic, theatrical presentation of captivating and singular experiences that showcase the vibrancy and world-class artistry of Miami City Ballet throughout South Florida and nationally. View full season here.

The 34th season highlights four exciting company premieres:

George Balanchine's Firebird is newly commissioned by Miami City Ballet with original sets and costume design by Anya Klepikov and video projections by Wendall Harrington.

Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes from Tony Award-winning choreographer Justin Peck features fifteen men, showcasing the power of Miami City Ballet's male dancers in this debut, and is paired with Firebird.

Jerome Robbins' I'm Old Fashioned starring Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth presents the grandeur and glamour of the silver screen as the iconic stars glide on a giant screen along with Miami City Ballet dancers.

Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth showcases the breathtaking music of Max Richter and Dinah Washington in the intimate, soulful pas de deux.

2019-20 Season Line Up:

Subscription Season:

It's a full season of timeless classics, modern works, and sensational theatrical crowd-pleasers, with music ranging from classical scores to Frank Sinatra.

Program One: Oct 18-Nov 10

George Balanchine's Slaughter on Tenth Avenue headlines this program with a hilarious parody of hijinks and high kicks, gangsters and cops in this ballet about a tap dancer and the impossible stripper he falls in love with. Balanchine's sassy and spirited choreography and Richard Rodgers' tantalizing Broadway score open the season full of laughter in a 1930s speakeasy. Balanchine's plotless masterpiece, Stravinsky Violin Concerto, bookends this program with Stravinsky's timeless score setting the stage for all-out dancing and technique in its purest form. Balancing out the program is a tribute to the late Paul Taylor with his masterwork, Mercuric Tidings - a celebration of "body in motion" in this "exhilarating, blisteringly fast dance," the Miami Herald acclaims.

Program Two: Jan 10-Jan 26

Jerome Robbins' I'm Old Fashioned and Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth, two company premieres. In Robbins' stunning I'm Old Fashioned, the audience is joined by two larger-than-life stars, Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth, on a huge screen dancing and gliding alongside Miami City Ballet dancers on stage. This tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood is big, glamorous and simply irresistible. Likewise, Wheeldon's riveting and deeply moving This Bitter Earth is set to the gorgeously haunting music of Max Richter and Dinah Washington. This program also features Balanchine's beloved Tschaikovsky Pas De Deux, as well as Alexei Ratmansky's dramatic and fast-paced Symphonic Dances set to Sergei Rachmaninoff's powerful score.

Program Three: Feb 14-Mar 1

Enter the mystical world of a young hunter, a Princess in captivity, and the immortal, magical Firebird in one of the greatest of all fairy tales. This thrilling collaboration between Balanchine and Robbins brings to life a colorful ballet about magic, love, danger, and liberation. Together, this fascinating ballet features elaborate costume and set designs with music by the brilliant Stravinsky. Audiences are in for a treat with captivating performances of Twyla Tharp's ever-popular Nine Sinatra Songs as seven swirling couples, dressed in Oscar de la Renta's fabulous costumes, take center-stage to the classic hits of Frank Sinatra. Also, Tony-Award winning choreographer Justin Peck's return to Miami City Ballet with the company premiere of Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes. Peck's groundbreaking work set to Aaron Copland's cherished score features an impressive cast of one woman and fifteen men.

Program Four: Mar 20- Apr 26

Don Quixote, a classic tale brought to life featuring Marius Petipa's vibrant, kaleidoscopic delight with ruffled skirts swirling, toreadors strutting, street dancers cavorting plus flower girls, a troop of gypsies and more in this unforgettable, fully-staged production. Paired with its hummable Ludwig Minkus score, Don Quixote is a never-ending stream of pleasure, climaxed by the famous Pas de Deux and punctuated by one of Petipa's most beautiful vision scenes. It's classical dancing at its most exquisite and demanding.

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker Dec 13-Dec 29

(Available to add on to the Full Series or include as part of a Create Your Own series)

Finally, returning to South Florida stages is Miami City Ballet's dazzling reimagined production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, this year featuring performances in Miami and West Palm Beach. The Wall Street Journal called it the "Caribbean-flavored Nutcracker...a production that adds a new and marvel-filled chapter to the ballet's long and evolving history." The holiday spectacle features magical sets and costumes by renowned artists Isabel and Ruben Toledo, transporting audiences to an extraordinary world of toy soldiers, colorful characters, and the enchanting "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy," set to the music of Tchaikovsky performed by a live orchestra.

Special Events featured:

Open Barre

September 19, 2019

Miami City Ballet's Open Barre, a special event that shares insight into the creative process from studio to stage, will featuring the highly-anticipated company premiere of Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes by Justin Peck. Enjoy a rehearsal and performance excerpt of Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes to the legendary score by Aaron Copland. Then, a conversation about this acclaimed work, featuring former Miami City Ballet dancer and broadcaster Michael Sean Breeden, Principal Conductor Gary Sheldon, moderated by Dr. Sean Erwin. Open Barre will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 7 p.m. at the MCB Studios in Miami Beach. Ticket are $20. Tickets and availability are available by phone at 305.929.7010 or 877.929.7010

Colony Theatre Performance

November 23 - 24, 2019

Miami City Ballet presents special performance of selections from the upcoming Miami City Ballet season at the Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road with highlights from This Bitter Earth, Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, and Nine Sinatra Songs. Ticket are $35 and will be available at a later date.

Miami City Ballet Gala

March 14, 2020

Celebrate the 2020 Gala with a glamorous pre-party cocktail reception, an elegant dinner, and a special performance at the new at the brand new Miami Beach Convention Center. This year, the company will be performing excerpts of Don Quixote.

For information and tickets, contact ruth.robinson@miamicityballet.org or lisa.pollack@miamicityballet.org. Tickets are sold separately.





