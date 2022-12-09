Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Boca Stage Presents TIME ALONE, A Compelling Look At The Walls That Divide Us

Time Alone follows two seemingly unconnected people, a widow and a young man serving a life sentence, both seeking redemption.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Boca Stage continues its season with Time Alone, by Alessandro Camon, the Oscar nominated writer. In this award-winning drama, Camon crafts a poignant and hard-hitting examination of how justice plays out for two individuals. Although unaware of each other, as the play switches back and forth between the character's different journeys, leading to a climatic and unexpected twist.

The play stars South Florida powerhouse actors Karen Stephens and Rio Chavarro, respectively as a grief-stricken widow in her kitchen and a young man serving a life sentence. Time Alone runs January 6 through Jan 22, 2023, with a preview on January 5. Tickets are on sale for $45, and $50 for Sunday matinees. Thursday preview, Friday and Saturday evenings are an 8 pm curtain, Saturday and Sunday matinees are 2pm. Reserve your seat at www.bocastage.net or by calling 561-300-0152.

"This play provides these stellar actors a canvas upon which to paint a powerful and brilliant picture of two people's inner emotional and psychological landscapes," said Genie Croft, Director. "Stevens and Chavarro dig deep to bring out the universal commonalities that all humans share, and you'll be left stunned by their conclusions."

Time Alone follows two seemingly unconnected people, a widow and a young man serving a life sentence, both seeking redemption. The script is the product of the writer's volunteer work in the California juvenile and justice systems. As the play unfolds both characters find themselves in places of extreme loneliness, and as time itself seems to unravel, their tales both contrast and mirror each other, providing answers to each other's questions - until they find new doors to life.

Karen Stephens is delighted to return to Bocas Stage after having last appeared in Having Our Say. Her most recent South Florida appearances include the world premiere of Dorothy's Dictionary at Theatre Lab, Matilda (for which she received a Carbonell nomination) at Slow Burn Theatre, and Armature at Island City Stage. Prior to the lockdown, Stephens' portrayed Winnie in Thinking Cap's production of Beckett's Happy Days, and the Southeastern premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son at Zoetic Stage. She is a multiple Carbonell nominee and was awarded the Best Actress award for Zoetic Stage's Fear Up Harsh. She is also a four-time recipient of the Silver Palm Award, a Curtain Up Award winner, and the Palm Beach Cultural Council's Randolph A. Frank Prize recipient. She is a proud member of Actor's Equity Association.

Hernan Andrio Chavarro Ricardo Buritica, aka Rio Chavarro, was born beside the Miami River in 1977 to an exiled Cuban mother and a runaway Indigenous Colombian-merchant marine father. Rio is a classically trained performer and studied in conservatories in NYC and Miami for acting and directing. For the past 20+ years, he has been perfecting his craft as an actor, writer, director/producer, singer, clown, mime, and comedian. His love of being a spoken word poet, singer, MC, voiceover dubbing artist, and a world class Charlie Chaplin impersonator has never overshadowed his love for the theater. He has appeared on many Florida stages professionally since 2003, and is returning now solely to the world of crafting story, acting, writing, and production. He was last seen with Zoetic Stage as Pablo Escobar in Our Dear Dead Drug Lord and is very excited to be performing with the highly respected and critically acclaimed Boca Stage.



