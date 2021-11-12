Boca Raton Historical Society Announces Town Hall Talks 2021-2022

Mary Csar, Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society today announced the nonprofit organization's upcoming series of Town Hall Talks 2021-2022. Each of the four fascinating presentations will be held on Wednesday evenings at the Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, located in Boca Raton's historic Town Hall. Town Hall Talks 2021-2022 is generously sponsored by Alina Schwartz.

"These fascinating and informative Town Hall Talks are perfect for anyone interested in some of the extraordinary, wonderful and amusing moments in our city's history," says Csar. "I also look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors to the new Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum following our recent top-to-bottom reimaging, redesign and renovation."

Wednesday, December 2, at 6 pm

Weird Florida

Presented by Author & Journalist Eliot Kleinberg

A native Floridian (and Boca lad), Kleinberg has spent nearly four decades as a reporter, including more than 30 years at The Palm Beach Post in West Palm Beach. Eliot is known for his local history columns including Post Time, which ran for two decades, and Florida Time, which appeared in newspapers statewide. He is the author of 10 books on Florida history, his most recent one being Peace River, a historical novel that takes place at the end of the Civil War. Kleinberg will present some of the wonderful but wacky true tales from his books Weird Florida and Weird Florida II.

Wednesday, January 5, at 6 pm

Boca Raton Anthrax Attack, October 2001

Presented by (retired) Fire Chief Thomas R. Wood

Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services

Chief Wood served on the City of Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services Department for 47 years, starting as a Firefighter in 1974 and working his way up through the ranks, serving as City Fire Marshal 1988-1996, and eventually named as the city's sixth career Fire Chief in 2006. Chief Wood will be discussing the terrifying events when the America Media Inc. building in Boca Raton, home of The National Enquirer, was one of several sites to receive anthrax-laden letters through the mail.

Wednesday, February 2, at 6 pm

The Wonderful Innovation of Artificial Intelligence in Health

Presented by Chairman & CEO Pete Martinez

SIVOTEC Family of Companies

Professionally focused on the incredible innovation at the intersection of health and high-tech, Martinez is a former IBM Vice-President and Senior Executive for Florida. A 46-year resident of Boca Raton, he has been at the forefront of innovation from the original IBM PC to Robotics, the Internet, Global Business Consulting, and Project Checkmate. He will be sharing information on the application of Artificial Intelligence to the areas of Genomics and Brain Health and beyond.

Wednesday, March 2, at 6 pm

Resilient Florida:

Archeology & Adaptation at the Beach

Presented by Sara Ayers-Rigsby, Director

Florida Public Archeology Network, Southeast/Southwest Region

Ms. Ayers-Rigsby specializes in cultural resources management and historic preservation. Prior to assuming her current position, she spent 10 years working as an archaeologist throughout the United States, with a regional focus on the archaeology of the southeast and MidAtlantic. Her research interests include public outreach and archaeology, archaeological compliance legislation, and industrial archaeology in Florida. She will be sharing information on the lifestyles of the pre-Columbian people who once inhabited South Florida.

Each event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, with the lecture beginning at 6:30 pm. The cost to attend is FREE for BRHS members; $10 for nonmembers. (Note: Single membership rate is $60, $85 for family memberships.)

To sign up for any or all of the Town Hall Talks or to become a BRHS member, please contact Patricia Fiorillo at research@BocaHistory.org.

For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.