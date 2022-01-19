Ben Folds to Bring IN ACTUAL PERSON LIVE FOR REAL TOUR to Chandler Center for the Arts

Ben Folds has announced additional 2022 dates for his "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour" of US solo piano and orchestral performances. The new line up kicks off April 1st, 2022, with a symphony concert at Powell Hall in St. Louis, MO, making its way across the country for a stop at Chandler Center for the Arts on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 21 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org.

Folds, who spent much of 2020 and early 2021 in isolation in Australia because of COVID-19 lockdowns, returned to US stages last fall to numerous sold-out performances.

In addition to a return to performing live in 2022, Folds is also working on his new album, continues to produce his podcast series, Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds, and is scheduled to begin taping a new TV series.

For complete details on upcoming show dates, please visit www.benfolds.com/tour-dates.

Per artist requirement, ticket holders to this performance must present proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance for entry.

Ben Folds 2022 DATES