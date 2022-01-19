Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ben Folds to Bring IN ACTUAL PERSON LIVE FOR REAL TOUR to Chandler Center for the Arts

pixeltracker

In addition to a return to performing live in 2022, Folds is also working on his new album, continues to produce his podcast series, and more.

Jan. 19, 2022  
Ben Folds to Bring IN ACTUAL PERSON LIVE FOR REAL TOUR to Chandler Center for the Arts

Ben Folds has announced additional 2022 dates for his "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour" of US solo piano and orchestral performances. The new line up kicks off April 1st, 2022, with a symphony concert at Powell Hall in St. Louis, MO, making its way across the country for a stop at Chandler Center for the Arts on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 21 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org.

Folds, who spent much of 2020 and early 2021 in isolation in Australia because of COVID-19 lockdowns, returned to US stages last fall to numerous sold-out performances.

In addition to a return to performing live in 2022, Folds is also working on his new album, continues to produce his podcast series, Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds, and is scheduled to begin taping a new TV series.

For complete details on upcoming show dates, please visit www.benfolds.com/tour-dates.

Per artist requirement, ticket holders to this performance must present proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance for entry.

Ben Folds 2022 DATES

April 1 - St. Louis, MO

April 2 - St, Louis, MO

April 3 - Iowa City, IA

April 5 - Omaha, NE

April 6 - Lawrence, KS

April 9 - Miami, FL

April 10 - Tampa, FL

April 11 - Orange Park, FL

April 13 - Charleston, SC

April 14 - Savannah, GA

April 15 - Wilmington, NC

April 21 - Waukegan, IL

April 23 - Denver, CO

May 3 - Northampton, MA

May 4 - Concord, NH

May 6 - Rochester, NY

June 15 - Portland, OR

June 17 - Santa Clarita, CA

June 18 - San Francisco, CA

June 19 - Chandler, AZ

June 22 - Pittsburgh, PA

June 24 - Detroit, MI

June 26 - Nashville, IN

June 30 - Nashville, TN

July 1 - Nashville, TN

July 2 - Nasville, TN

August 26 - York, PA

August 27 - Bensalem, PA

August 28 - New Haven, CT

Powell Hall ^

Powell Hall ^

The Englert Theatre

Holland Center

Liberty Hall

North Beach Bandshell

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Thrasher-Horne Center

Charleston Gaillard Center

District Live

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Genesee Theatre

Boettcher Concert Hall ^

Calvin Theatre

Capitol Center for the Arts

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre ^

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

Golden Gate Theatre *

Chandler Center for the Arts *

Heinz Hall ^

Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

Brown County Music Center *

Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^

Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^

Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^

Appell Center for the Performing Arts

XCite Center at Parx Casino

College Street Music Hall

*New Date Added

^ Symphony Date

Related Articles View More Miami Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia Journey to the Past Custom Mug
Anastasia Journey to the Past Custom Mug
There's Always a Light Tee
There's Always a Light Tee
Pretty Woman Magnet
Pretty Woman Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Returns To Thousand Oaks
  • Conejo Players Theatre Presents HARVEY This Month
  • Shakespeare's ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL Comes To ANW
  • Fox Theatre Fundraises for Silent Film-Era Organ