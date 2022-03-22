Bassist Michael Feinberg to Tour This Spring Alongside All-Star Band

Bassist and composer Michael Feinberg will showcase his talents across the United States this April as he heads South for his upcoming tour. As a recipient of a prestigious SouthArts Jazz Road touring grant, Feinberg is utilizing these funds to bring together an outstanding band, featuring the prolific and esteemed company of drummer Jeff Tain Watts, saxophonist Jeff Coffin, pianist Tal Cohen as well as trumpeter Matt White, who will join the group while they are on the road.

Feinberg's forthcoming tour comes months after the successful reception of his latest album, Hard Times, which was released last October. A fiercely integrative sound that expresses the bassist's nuanced response to the pandemic, Hard Times is decidedly positive, spontaneous and expansive.

The tour will kick off with two performances at the University of Miami on April 4 and 5. White will join the mix three days later for performances at the Timucua Arts Center in Orlando. Heading north, the group will stop in Atlanta for a performance hosted by Kebbi Williams at Music in the Park on April 10. After a show at the University of South Carolina on April 11, the tour will finish off on April 12 at Georgia State University's Rialto Center. See the complete tour schedule below for more information.

Jazz Road is a national initiative of South Arts, which is funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation with additional support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. An artist-centric touring program that supports small tours for emerging and mid-career artists, Jazz Road grants promote deeper engagement between jazz musicians, presenters, and communities, often those located in areas traditionally underserved by the genre.

MORE ABOUT Michael Feinberg

Bassist and composer Michael Feinberg has emerged as "one of the premier young artists on the New York scene" according to Jazz Inside Magazine. Raised in Atlanta, he began his music career on the bandstand as a member of GRAMMY-nominated trumpeter Russell Gunn's quartet. As an undergrad at University of Miami, Michael recorded his debut record Harajuku which helped earn him a residency at Betty Carter's Jazz Ahead at the Kennedy Center. Following the release of sophomore release "Evil Genius," Michael headlined SXSW festival in Austin. During his time at NYU, he began working and performing with university faculty members John Scofield, Jean Michel Pilc, George Garzone, Kenny Werner and Billy Drummond. Over the years, Michael has worked with Billy Hart, Dave Liebman, Ari Hoenig, Melanie Charles, Terreon Gully, JD Allen, Ted Nash, Tim Hagans, Carmen Staaf, Orrin Evans, Myron Walden, Jonathan Kreisberg, Melissa Aldana, Jonathan Batiste, Peter Bernstein, Mark Whitfield, Peter Evans, Ralph Lalama, Ambrose Akinmusire, Sam Barsh, Bobby Broom, Daymé Arocena, Logan Richardson, Dana Hawkins, Pascal and Remy LeBoeuf, Jason Palmer, Dayna Stephens, Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi (KNOWER), Phil Dizack, Miguel Atwood Ferguson, Kebbi Williams and Run DMC, among others. Michael is recipient of the Louis Armstrong Foundation and Chamber Music America 2020 grants; 2021 resident of the Bethany Arts Community; and 2012 winner of the Six String Theory Rhythm Section Contest.

Michael Feinberg Tour Schedule

April 4 - Miami, FL - University of Miami

April 5 - Miami, FL - University of Miami, Titanic Brewery

April 6 - TBD

April 7 - Jacksonville, FL - Breezy House Jazz

April 8 - Orlando, FL - Timucua Arts Center - 7pm

April 9 - Orlando, FL - Timucua Arts Center - 9 pm

April 10 - Atlanta, GA - Music in the Park (hosted by Kebbi Williams)

April 11 - Columbia, SC - University of South Carolina/Koger Center

April 12 - Atlanta, GA - Georgia State University/Rialto Center