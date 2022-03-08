Bailey Contemporary Arts Center to Present MODERN QUILT

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center will present a unique exhibition curated by Kristin Beck. The works included in Modern Quilt highlight the modern approach of makers that employ negative space, saturated colors, and non-traditional block work outside of a traditional quilt grid. The opening reception takes place on Friday, April 1, 2022, during Old Town Untapped, from 6 pm to 10 pm, and the exhibition runs through June 16, 2022. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"We are pleased to present these vibrant, abstract pieces of art!" said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "These creators are statement makers, rule breakers and, most of all, storytellers."

For this unusual exhibition, Beck has thoughtfully chosen an array of quilts by contemporary artists that describes a modern approach. The term modern, usually associated with art in which the traditions of the past have been thrown aside in a spirit of experimentation, applies to these ordinary items turned extraordinary using new ideas, techniques and materials. The works reference social justice and diversity issues through textiles sewn together with thread and needle. The quilts are graphic, bold, and improvisational, featuring abstract forms. The artists represented in the show are active in the art world and use quilts as their creative media in the same way painters will use canvas.

Beck is a South Florida-based quilt-maker, teaching artist and multi-genre visual artist. "I make things with paper, fabric, paint, ink, and more. I make books by hand, hand stitching them together-gorgeous studies of paper and texture. I make modern quilts and other textile art pieces-more studies of color, texture, and process. I make paintings, largely acrylic on canvas, with layer upon layer of texture and color," said Beck. She has created art in many forms since 1994, and is a published writer, a photographer and has won two ADDYs (American Advertising Awards).

Modern Quilt also continues our spring celebration of fabric arts and textiles, which have been featured in both Linking Strands at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center and Together: An Exhibition Celebrating African American Quilts at the Ali Cultural Arts Center. For more details about those exhibitions, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center is located at 41 NE 1st St., Pompano Beach, Florida

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Tuesdays through Fridays: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm | Saturdays: 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Sundays & Mondays: CLOSED