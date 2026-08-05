MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL & ELTON JOHN to Star Michael Cavanaugh at Moss Center

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The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present “The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John” starring Michael Cavanaugh on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online now.

Handpicked by Billy Joel himself to star in the hit Broadway musical “Movin' Out,” Michael Cavanaugh has built an extraordinary career celebrating the music of one of America's greatest songwriters. After catching Cavanaugh's performance during a legendary night in Las Vegas, Joel selected the gifted pianist and vocalist to lead the production, launching a Broadway run of more than 1,200 performances over three years.

﻿Cavanaugh's unforgettable portrayal earned him Tony and GRAMMY Award nominations for his exceptional vocals and piano mastery. Working closely with Billy Joel and acclaimed choreographer Twyla Tharp, he developed the Signature Sound and showmanship that have made him one of today's premier interpreters of classic American rock.

Billboard has hailed Cavanaugh as "The new voice of the American rock and roll songbook," and his dynamic performances have captivated audiences around the world. Since his Broadway triumph, he has headlined prestigious events and venues, including the Super Bowl, the Indianapolis 500, and performances with renowned symphony orchestras across the country.

In “The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John,” Cavanaugh brings his high-octane energy and powerhouse talent to the Moss Center for a thrilling symphonic celebration of two of popular music's most iconic artists. Featuring beloved classics from the legendary catalogs of Billy Joel and Elton John, this unforgettable concert will take audiences on a journey through the songs that defined a generation.

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