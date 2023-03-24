ArtsUnited Brings SHADES OF BLUE Exhibit to Bailey Contemporary Arts

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) is pleased to present a mixed media visual art exhibition featuring original works by local ArtsUnited members entitled Shades of Blue. ArtsUnited is Florida's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and allies (LGBTQ+) visual and performing arts organization. For this exhibit, creators were asked to incorporate a shade or shades of blue into their normal artistic styles. Surveys rank blue as the favorite color of more people than any other color. The opening reception takes place on Friday, April 7, 2023, during Old Town Untapped, from 6 pm-10 pm, and the exhibition runs through May 19, 2023. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

"Blue is one of the three primary colors and thought to inspire creativity," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Lighter shades have a peaceful, calming effect, while darker shades invoke a sense of safety and security. We invite you to stroll through the images created with these beautiful hues and see where the colors take you."

ArtsUnited is Florida's premiere lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) and friends arts organization. It is a nonprofit arts organization founded in 1999 in response to a growing need of local LGBTQ artists for an interactive and supportive working environment. The organization focuses on showcasing the art of the LGBTQ community in all genres of the arts, including visual art, music, theatre, film and fashion. The organization implements its mission by producing programs and events that present their member artists and promote the development of culturally diverse arts. It collaborates with other organizations in South Florida to maximize the cultural offerings for members and patrons. Over the organization's more than 20-year history, it has become one of the most renowned LGBTQ arts organizations in Florida.

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center is located at 41 NE 1st St., Pompano Beach, Florida

The exhibition is free and open to the public.