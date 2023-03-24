Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ArtsUnited Brings SHADES OF BLUE Exhibit to Bailey Contemporary Arts

The opening reception takes place on Friday, April 7, 2023, during Old Town Untapped, from 6 pm-10 pm.

Mar. 24, 2023  
ArtsUnited Brings SHADES OF BLUE Exhibit to Bailey Contemporary Arts

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) is pleased to present a mixed media visual art exhibition featuring original works by local ArtsUnited members entitled Shades of Blue. ArtsUnited is Florida's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and allies (LGBTQ+) visual and performing arts organization. For this exhibit, creators were asked to incorporate a shade or shades of blue into their normal artistic styles. Surveys rank blue as the favorite color of more people than any other color. The opening reception takes place on Friday, April 7, 2023, during Old Town Untapped, from 6 pm-10 pm, and the exhibition runs through May 19, 2023. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org

"Blue is one of the three primary colors and thought to inspire creativity," said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. "Lighter shades have a peaceful, calming effect, while darker shades invoke a sense of safety and security. We invite you to stroll through the images created with these beautiful hues and see where the colors take you."

ArtsUnited is Florida's premiere lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) and friends arts organization. It is a nonprofit arts organization founded in 1999 in response to a growing need of local LGBTQ artists for an interactive and supportive working environment. The organization focuses on showcasing the art of the LGBTQ community in all genres of the arts, including visual art, music, theatre, film and fashion. The organization implements its mission by producing programs and events that present their member artists and promote the development of culturally diverse arts. It collaborates with other organizations in South Florida to maximize the cultural offerings for members and patrons. Over the organization's more than 20-year history, it has become one of the most renowned LGBTQ arts organizations in Florida.

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center is located at 41 NE 1st St., Pompano Beach, Florida

The exhibition is free and open to the public.



Contemporary Jazz Saxophonist Kyle Schroeder To Perform Live In Palm Bay Photo
Contemporary Jazz Saxophonist Kyle Schroeder To Perform Live In Palm Bay
Regalitos Foundation in conjunction with Brevard Music Group and JazzSeries.com presents contemporary jazz saxophonist Kyle Schroeder, Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 at The Tangiers Concert Hall.
Contemporary Jazz Legends Richard Elliot And Rick Braun To Perform Live In Melbourne Photo
Contemporary Jazz Legends Richard Elliot And Rick Braun To Perform Live In Melbourne
Regalitos Foundation in conjunction with Brevard Music Group and JazzSeries.com presents R n R featuring contemporary jazz saxophonist Richard Elliot and contemporary jazz trumpeter Rick Braun!, on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 - 7:30pm at the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, Florida.
RAGTIME, SUNSET BOULEVARD & More Lead Floridas April 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
RAGTIME, SUNSET BOULEVARD & More Lead Florida's April 2023 Theater Top Picks
Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our picks for April 2023 include Misery, Ragtime, Sunset Boulevard, and more!
Loxen Productions Brings LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Miami This April Photo
Loxen Productions Brings LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Miami This April
Loxen Productions is bringing the cult-classic, dark comedy-musical to the ARTime Theater as the second show of their 2023 Theater season. Right off the heels of an extended run of Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors promises to be funny, dark, and deviously delicious.

More Hot Stories For You


Loxen Productions Brings LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Miami This AprilLoxen Productions Brings LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Miami This April
March 21, 2023

Loxen Productions is bringing the cult-classic, dark comedy-musical to the ARTime Theater as the second show of their 2023 Theater season. Right off the heels of an extended run of Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors promises to be funny, dark, and deviously delicious.
World Premiere Musical DRACULA To Haunt Kelsey Theater March 24World Premiere Musical DRACULA To Haunt Kelsey Theater March 24
March 20, 2023

BARCLAY Performing Arts presents the world premiere production of 'Dracula - An Original Classical Metal Opera.' This musical will be staged at the Kelsey Theater (700 Park Ave.) Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m.
MADRE Starring Adriana Barraza to be Presented at Miami Dade County Auditorium This WeekMADRE Starring Adriana Barraza to be Presented at Miami Dade County Auditorium This Week
March 20, 2023

Written and Directed by Neher Jacqueline Briceno, Madre's world premiere will take place Friday March 24 & Saturday March 25 at 8PM and Sunday March 26 at 5PM.
THE BETSY'S 11TH ANNUAL OVERTURE TO OVERTOWN JAZZ FESTIVAL to Run Through the Month of AprilTHE BETSY'S 11TH ANNUAL OVERTURE TO OVERTOWN JAZZ FESTIVAL to Run Through the Month of April
March 18, 2023

The Betsy's 11th Annual Overture to Overtown (OTO) Jazz Festival will run for the entire month of April 2023 to coincide with Jazz Appreciation Month in the USA. Community programming is a key element in honoring the legacy of Overtown as Miami's historic jazz mecca. 
Slow Burn Theater Presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh's MARY POPPINSSlow Burn Theater Presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh's MARY POPPINS
March 18, 2023

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts of a whole new generation of audiences as Slow Burn Theatre Company presents Disney and Cameron Macintosh's Mary Poppins in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, April 9.
share