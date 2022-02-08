Arts Garage Announced Six Upcoming Shows & Special Events

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today promoted six upcoming shows and special events in February and March:

Thursday, February 10, at 6:30 pm

Leslie Gray Streeter

Discussing her Memoir Black Widow

The kick-off speaker of the upcoming Authors Speak series is Leslie Gray Streeter, the longtime pop culture columnist for The Palm Beach Post before publishing her widely praised memoir Black Widow. With her signature warmth, hilarity, and tendency to overshare, Streeter looks at widowhood through the prism of race, mixed marriage, and aging. She redefines the stages of grief, from coffin shopping to day-drinking, to being a grown-ass woman crying for your mommy, to breaking up and making up with God, to facing the fact that life goes on even after the death of the person you were supposed to live it with. The author will sign copies of the book following her presentation. The theme of this new series is The Impact of Race on American Society and it is jointly presented by the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, Arts Garage, and the Community Redevelopment Agency of Delray Beach.

Register for FREE at https://bit.ly/AuthorsSpeakFEB.

Friday & Saturday, February 11-12, at 8 pm

Stanley Jordan Returns

Be it bold reinventions of classical masterpieces or soulful explorations through pop-rock hits, to blazing straight ahead jazz forays and ultramodern improvisational works-solo or with a group-fan favorite Stanley Jordan can always be counted to take listeners on breathless journeys into the unexpected. Since 1985, his fast-track acclaim was his mastery of a special technique on the guitar's fretboard. Instead of conventional strumming and picking, Jordan's innovative "touch technique" is an advanced form of two-handed tapping, and he can even simultaneously play two different guitars. A four-time Grammy nominee, he has performed in over 60 countries and numerous festivals, including the Kool Jazz Festival, the Concord Jazz Festival, and the Montreux International Jazz Festival. His recording of Morning Desire with Kenny Rogers was America's Number One country song in 1986; performed with Quincy Jones, Benny Carter, and Dizzy Gillespie; and has even jammed with the Dave Matthews Band.

Tickets: $45 & $50

Fridays, February 25 & March 25, at 8 pm

Garage Queens

Back by Delicious and Divine Demand, the Fierce, Fabulous and Fascinating Garage Queens on the last Friday of every month in 2022. These jaw-dropping, crowd-tickling, glitter-glowing shows will be hosted by the inimitably exquisite "Diva, Icon and Legend" Ariel Rimm, and will feature some of South Florida's most electrifying drag entertainers: TP Lords with an anti-Valentine's Day theme on February 25, and Rianna Petrone on March 25, along with special surprise guests, all stunningly coiffed and bedecked.

Tickets: $35 & $40

Saturday, February 26, at 6:30 pm ** SOLD OUT **

Arts Garage 11th Annual Gala

A Night at the Copacabana

Featuring the Chino Nunez Orchestra

The most important fundraiser each year at Arts Garage, the Gala will include live music, a silent and live auction, complimentary cocktails, and a plated dinner by Chez Gourmet. Attendees will love the Latin flair that Chino Nunez brings from salsa to merengue. Festive attire is admired but not required.

SOLD OUT but sponsorships are still available.

Sunday, March 20, at 7 pm

Helen Miller Live

Nationally known gospel recording artist and ordained minister, Helen Miller-­Best, transports listeners back to the way church "used to be", with hand-­clapping, foot-­tapping praise. Backed by a band and singers, she will play songs presented with brief testimonies and quotes from the Bible inserted between and during songs to encourage listeners. This live concert presentation is very energetic and includes clapping, stomping, and dancing to the music as singers give praise to God. Hailed as "The Gospel Whirlwind," Miller was raised in a Boynton Beach family of gospel singers and started singing in church at the age of four, She is now a devoted mother, grandmother, and is the ordained co-pastor of both El Bethel Church in North Carolina and the Bible Teachers International Ministries in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Tickets: $25 & $30

Tickets are available by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.