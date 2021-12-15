Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ArtServe Announces Board of Directors Executive Committee

Dec. 15, 2021  
The 2022 board of directors executive committee has been named for ArtServe, an arts incubator advancing the arts for social good as a creative laboratory and hub for experimental artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Serving as president of the ArtServe board of directors is Julie Williamson-Bresset, a client advisor with Truist Bank and a resident of Parkland. She has been an Artserve board member for three years and succeeds Jeff Lowe, administrative manager, Broward County, who will continue to serve on the award-winning non-profit's executive committee as immediate past president.

Also named to the executive committee as vice president and chair of the audit committee is Will Spencer, Chief Social Enterprise Officer of 211 of Broward County and Fort Lauderdale resident; secretary and chair of the governance committee is Gail Nicolaus, president of ZuZu Blue and Fort Lauderdale resident; and treasurer and chair of the finance and development committees is Doug Evans, International Consulting CEO and resident of Palm Beach.

"Our executive committee brings outstanding leadership, incredible passion and great vision to ArtServe," said ArtServe Executive Director Jason Hughes. "The last 18 months have been particularly difficult for the arts, but our board and our staff have done a phenomenal job focusing on the future and doing what we need to do to continue our successful path in serving local artists and the community."


