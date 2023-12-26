Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Ann Storck Center to Host 28th Annual Celebrity Chefs Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, April 26

The highly anticipated event will feature tastings from local chefs, live entertainment, auctions and more. 

By: Dec. 26, 2023

Ann Storck Center, a Fort Lauderdale-based private nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is excited to host its 28th Annual Celebrity Chefs event on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood's Grand Ballroom in Hollywood, FL. Having garnered a reputation as one of South Florida's most sought-after fundraisers, the event is expected to be bigger and better than ever with over 400 of South Florida's community leaders, philanthropists and influencers in attendance. 

 

The event will raise awareness, funds and “glasses” to support the Ann Storck Center, which accommodates 96 residents and serves more than 300 individuals daily through an array of critical care, learning and ability-focused programs.  

 

The event will kick off with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by an open bar and tastings from South Florida's top restaurants, breweries and bakeries. Florida Panthers Arena Host Aaron “The Speaker” Shapiro will emcee the event. Supporters will have a special opportunity to “Bid for Kids” through donations and participate in a silent auction featuring high-end items and exceptional luxury experiences. 

 

Ann Storck Center's 28th Annual Celebrity Chefs event will honor the Billisi family with the Community Leadership Award and Rosalind (Roz) Perlmutter with the Legacy Award. Additionally, an Ann Storck Center team member will be awarded with the All-Heart Staff Award. 

 

Since its inception, Ann Storck Center's Celebrity Chefs event has raised nearly $5.5 million dollars to support Ann Storck Center's mission, which is throughout all of its programs and services to discover ability and build independence so that individuals live happier, more independent, fulfilling lives.

 

“It's an honor to host our 28th Annual Celebrity Chefs event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood,” said Patricia Murphy, CEO of Ann Storck Center. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our board members, donors and restaurant partners who are committed to supporting our mission and enriching the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities.” 

 

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is located at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314. Cocktail attire is required. Single tickets for the 2024 event are $150. Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available and range from $500-$35,000. 

 

For more information regarding tickets and sponsorships, visit https://www.annstorckcenter.org/aboutchefs2024 or contact Sarah Depante at sdepante@annstorckcenter.org

 

Restaurants, breweries and bakeries wishing to participate in the event, at no charge, can apply at https://www.annstorckcenter.org/aboutchefs2024

 

For more information about Ann Storck Center's 28th Annual Celebrity Chef's event, visit https://www.annstorckcenter.org/aboutchefs2024

 

Ann Storck Center (ASC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through an array of critical care, learning and ability focused programs. ASC has been serving the community for more than 65 years, originally known as the Pediatric Care Center, then in 1981 becoming ASC. Today, ASC accommodates over 300 individuals on six separate sites including a school/therapy center, adult day training program, two intermediate care facilities offering specialized residential services, as well as four group homes embedded in the community offering a more independent lifestyle. For more information, visit annstorckcenter.org/.


