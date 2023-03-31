Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anirudh Draws Thousands Of Fans To Local Arenas For His Debut US Tour

Anirudh and his unique 360 concert experience will then travel the country hitting six major U.S. cities.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Anirudh Ravichander, one of India's mega musical stars, is embarking on the US leg of his "Once Upon A Time" Worldwide Tour.

Kicking off today, March 31st, 2023, in Washington DC at the EagleBank Arena, Anirudh and his unique 360 concert experience will then travel the country hitting six major U.S. cities before the final stop, at the Oakland Arena. Similar to the rest of the tour worldwide, these performances are selling out rapidly amid massive excitement among fans.

Anirudh Ravichander, known in the industry and to fans as Anirudh, is inarguably one of the most sought-after music composers and directors in the Indian film industry. Having composed over 150 songs in various languages over the past 10 years, this tour is a grand celebration of his music, major motion pictures and dances that captivated the key moments in music and film that cultivated an entire generation.

"Thank you America for such a warm welcome!" says Anirudh. "We have brought the finest singers, dancers, and musicians to the stage, delivering an exceptional performance that we are immensely proud of. I am excited to be here and I'm ready to go crazy with all of you!"

Those attending the concert will be treated to the best of global entertainment. Complete with another massive South Asian artist named Jonita Gandhi, massive LED screens, unique lighting systems, hydraulics and more the show is impressive to even the most seasoned concertgoers. The 360 concert experience is uniquely designed for those who love to dance along to the music and the innovative choreography that is seen in the film along with those who enjoy the VIP seated experience.

"I am blown away by the opportunity to be performing with Anirudh on his global arena tour," says one of the leading dancers Huruvinth Kankesan. "I have been dancing my whole life and have been working with dancers on this team for many years. It is a big opportunity for us and we are thankful that the show included us and we can represent the US, Canada and my hometown of Toronto."

Tickets for the "Once Upon A Time" World Tour including VIP and Meet & Greet are still on sale and can be purchased at AnirudhTourUSA.com

Anirudh Ravichander is an Indian film composer, director, and singer. He made his debut as a film composer in the Tamil film industry with the highly successful soundtrack album for the 2012 film "3". Since then, he has composed music for many popular Tamil films and has established himself as one of the leading composers in the Tamil film industry. He has also worked on a number of Tamil-language television shows and has released several independent albums. Anirudh is known for his unique blend of electronic and classical Indian music and has won several awards for his work in the film industry.

Jonita Gandhi is a talented singer, songwriter, and performer originally from New Delhi but now based in Mumbai. She has made a name for herself as a versatile and gifted Bollywood and Tollywood playback singer, lending her beautiful voice to hit movies like "2 States," "Kill Dil," and "Happy New Year." But her talent doesn't stop there. Jonita has also released her own independent singles and collaborated with renowned musicians like A.R. Rahman, Salim-Sulaiman, and Anirudh. She has performed at major music festivals and cultural events, including the IIFA Awards and the YouTube FanFest. With her melodious voice and broad range of musical abilities, Jonita Gandhi has gained a devoted global fanbase and continues to shine in the music industry. For more information on Jonita Gandhi, please visit her website https://jonitagandhi.com/.




