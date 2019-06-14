Allan Carr: CAN'T STOP THE STORIES Is Sold Out At Island City Stage

Island City Stage's reading of Allan Carr: Can't Stop the Stories on Monday June 17 is SOLD OUT!



While all of the readings in the South Florida Theatre League's Summer Theatre Fest are free -- some theatres, such as Island City Stage, do require advanced reservations.



However, if you were not able to snag a reservation, there are still readings throughout July and August for you to attend!

The Summer Theatre Fest summer reading series, features new works by local playwrights at member organizations. Because of the Theatre Communications Group Conference happening in Miami in June, this year's event will start on Monday June 17 with a reading of Michael Shayne's Allan Carr: Can't Stop The Stories at Island City Stage and will end with our annual Remy Awards on August 26.



The South Florida Theatre League is always very excited for the opportunity to showcase the breadth of local talent and to prop up the variety and range of theatre offerings and venues throughout South Florida.



Here are the upcoming reading dates:



June 17

This Reading Requires a Reservation and is SOLD OUT.

Allan Carr: Can't Stop the Stories

by Michael Shayne

at Island City Stage

at 7:30 PM



It is the day after the disastrous 1989 Academy Awards show which he produced, and Allan is ensconced in the basement discotheque of his mansion waiting for a phone call from the Academy. While entertaining some unexpected guests, he regales them with stories and gossip about his career, friends and the actors he has worked with including Ann-Margret, Rock Hudson, John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and The Village People. Allan Carr was a unique show business personality, and there hasn't been anyone else quite like him since.



June 24

Unfortunately, there will not be a reading on June 24.



July 1

Student Stages of the Sun: Readings of Plays by Student Playwrights

at Fantasy Theatre Factory

at 7:30 PM

Come enjoy an evening of short plays by South Florida area students - including middle school, high school, and college students.



July 8

Band-Aid Over a Broken Heart

by Chris Gacinski

at Measure for Measure at the Sunrise Civic Center

at 8:00 PM

Lorenzo is a recently divorced writer who has moved to Paris to make his literary mark. The company he submits for, ran by a modest Jean-Paul, rejects his play, as they are in search for the best play of the generation, to compete with the rising popularity of musical theatre. He is then told to re-submit something to their standard, to rejuvenate this fading and falling art form. With the help of Federica, another Italian born writer, they set off to compose this piece.

July 15

The Feral Spinster Society

By Andie Arthur

Presented by Lost Girls Theatre at J*CAT

at 8:00 PM



July 22

Not Fine

By Marj O'Neill-Butler

Winner of Main Street Players' New Play Contest

at Main Street Playhouse

at 7:30 PM



Susan, in her 50's, suddenly starts forgetting things and blanking out. It's as if she's suddenly left the room. Both her mother Joyce and her daughter, Alli have noticed this and become concerned. When, after mishaps at work and in her car, Susan is finally diagnosed with early onset dementia, the world of the three women suddenly changes drastically. Susan makes her mother promise to care for her at home, and the grandmother and the daughter after making the promise, are forced to play caretaker and breadwinner as the dementia worsens. The grandmother and Alli pay the price as their lives begin to degrade as well. But a promise is a promise, isn't it?



July 29

Stages of the Sun: Readings of Short Plays by South Florida Theatre League Playwrights

at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center

at 8:00 PM



Featuring readings of brand new short plays by nine South Florida Theatre Playwrights: Sharon Baker, Barbara Fox, Luis Roberto Herrera, Ross Kaplan, Bruce Karp, Jerry Mond, Tyler Powell, Caleb Scott, and Philip Middleton Williams



August 5

Musical Minis: Short-form Musicals

by South Florida playwrights Bruce Karp, Marj O'Neill-Butler, Mariah Reed, Arianna Rose and Donna Warfield

presented by Miami New Musicals @MAD

at 8:00 PM



August 12

Missed Connections... And Other Stories

by Marj O'Neill-Butler

at Primal Forces at Sol Theatre

at 7:00 PM



A reading of six short plays by Marj O'Neill-Butler, including multiple comedies, will be presented by Primal Forces at Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway in Boca on August 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM. These short plays include a pushy mother, a young, know-it-all artist, missed connections, sex after 60 and more.



August 12

La Noche/The Night

by José Luis Acosta

at Area Stage

Time TBA



August 19

Quoting Shakespeare - an evening of short plays derived from a quote from the works of Shakespeare

By several South Florida playwrights to be named in July after submissions are reviewed

Presented by members and associates of the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida

At Pompano Beach Cultural Center

At 7:00 PM



August 19

TBA

at Cutler Bay Community Theatre at

Edward & Arlene Feller Community Room at Ludovici Parkat

at 7:00 PM



August 26

We end the Fest with a celebration of the South Florida Theatre Community's unsung heroes with the League's Remy Awards. Winners to be announced!

www.southfloridatheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You