Allan Carr: CAN'T STOP THE STORIES Is Sold Out At Island City Stage
Island City Stage's reading of Allan Carr: Can't Stop the Stories on Monday June 17 is SOLD OUT!
While all of the readings in the South Florida Theatre League's Summer Theatre Fest are free -- some theatres, such as Island City Stage, do require advanced reservations.
However, if you were not able to snag a reservation, there are still readings throughout July and August for you to attend!
The Summer Theatre Fest summer reading series, features new works by local playwrights at member organizations. Because of the Theatre Communications Group Conference happening in Miami in June, this year's event will start on Monday June 17 with a reading of Michael Shayne's Allan Carr: Can't Stop The Stories at Island City Stage and will end with our annual Remy Awards on August 26.
The South Florida Theatre League is always very excited for the opportunity to showcase the breadth of local talent and to prop up the variety and range of theatre offerings and venues throughout South Florida.
Here are the upcoming reading dates:
June 17
This Reading Requires a Reservation and is SOLD OUT.
Allan Carr: Can't Stop the Stories
by Michael Shayne
at Island City Stage
at 7:30 PM
It is the day after the disastrous 1989 Academy Awards show which he produced, and Allan is ensconced in the basement discotheque of his mansion waiting for a phone call from the Academy. While entertaining some unexpected guests, he regales them with stories and gossip about his career, friends and the actors he has worked with including Ann-Margret, Rock Hudson, John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and The Village People. Allan Carr was a unique show business personality, and there hasn't been anyone else quite like him since.
June 24
Unfortunately, there will not be a reading on June 24.
July 1
Student Stages of the Sun: Readings of Plays by Student Playwrights
at Fantasy Theatre Factory
at 7:30 PM
Come enjoy an evening of short plays by South Florida area students - including middle school, high school, and college students.
July 8
Band-Aid Over a Broken Heart
by Chris Gacinski
at Measure for Measure at the Sunrise Civic Center
at 8:00 PM
Lorenzo is a recently divorced writer who has moved to Paris to make his literary mark. The company he submits for, ran by a modest Jean-Paul, rejects his play, as they are in search for the best play of the generation, to compete with the rising popularity of musical theatre. He is then told to re-submit something to their standard, to rejuvenate this fading and falling art form. With the help of Federica, another Italian born writer, they set off to compose this piece.
July 15
The Feral Spinster Society
By Andie Arthur
Presented by Lost Girls Theatre at J*CAT
at 8:00 PM
July 22
Not Fine
By Marj O'Neill-Butler
Winner of Main Street Players' New Play Contest
at Main Street Playhouse
at 7:30 PM
Susan, in her 50's, suddenly starts forgetting things and blanking out. It's as if she's suddenly left the room. Both her mother Joyce and her daughter, Alli have noticed this and become concerned. When, after mishaps at work and in her car, Susan is finally diagnosed with early onset dementia, the world of the three women suddenly changes drastically. Susan makes her mother promise to care for her at home, and the grandmother and the daughter after making the promise, are forced to play caretaker and breadwinner as the dementia worsens. The grandmother and Alli pay the price as their lives begin to degrade as well. But a promise is a promise, isn't it?
July 29
Stages of the Sun: Readings of Short Plays by South Florida Theatre League Playwrights
at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center
at 8:00 PM
Featuring readings of brand new short plays by nine South Florida Theatre Playwrights: Sharon Baker, Barbara Fox, Luis Roberto Herrera, Ross Kaplan, Bruce Karp, Jerry Mond, Tyler Powell, Caleb Scott, and Philip Middleton Williams
August 5
Musical Minis: Short-form Musicals
by South Florida playwrights Bruce Karp, Marj O'Neill-Butler, Mariah Reed, Arianna Rose and Donna Warfield
presented by Miami New Musicals @MAD
at 8:00 PM
August 12
Missed Connections... And Other Stories
by Marj O'Neill-Butler
at Primal Forces at Sol Theatre
at 7:00 PM
A reading of six short plays by Marj O'Neill-Butler, including multiple comedies, will be presented by Primal Forces at Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway in Boca on August 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM. These short plays include a pushy mother, a young, know-it-all artist, missed connections, sex after 60 and more.
August 12
La Noche/The Night
by José Luis Acosta
at Area Stage
Time TBA
August 19
Quoting Shakespeare - an evening of short plays derived from a quote from the works of Shakespeare
By several South Florida playwrights to be named in July after submissions are reviewed
Presented by members and associates of the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida
At Pompano Beach Cultural Center
At 7:00 PM
August 19
TBA
at Cutler Bay Community Theatre at
Edward & Arlene Feller Community Room at Ludovici Parkat
at 7:00 PM
August 26
We end the Fest with a celebration of the South Florida Theatre Community's unsung heroes with the League's Remy Awards. Winners to be announced!