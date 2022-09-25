Actor's Workshop and Repertory Company to Present HANDS UP! in October

The Actor's Workshop & Repertory Co. will present HANDS UP! The New Black Fest's Hands Up! 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments on Friday, October 7, Saturday 8 at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 9 at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, Saturday, 15 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Across seven monologues written by seven black playwrights, HANDS UP! Depicts the realities of Black America from the perspective of varying genders, sexual orientations, skin tones, and socioeconomic backgrounds. The play was originally commissioned in 2015 by the New Black Fest in response to a police officer fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO.

The evening features plays by Nathan James, Idris Goodwin, Nathan Yungerberg, Nambi E. Kelley, NSangou Njikam, Eric Micha Holmes, and Dennis A. Allen II.

Across seven monologues written by seven black playwrights, HANDS UP! Depicts the realities of Black America from the perspective of varying genders, sexual orientations, skin tones, and socioeconomic backgrounds. The play was originally commissioned in 2015 by the New Black Fest in response to a police officer fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO.

"This is our third production of Hands Up! and we will continue to mount the production until the murder of unarmed black citizens of this country stops." Director, Bob Carter

Where: The Bhetty Waldron Theatre, 1000 North Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

Tickets: Adults $25.00 Students (with I.D.) $15.00

To purchase tickets: Visit www.actorsrep.org