Actors' Playhouse Has Announced Complete Cast For MAMMA MIA!

Actors' Playhouse has announced the complete cast for its production of global smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! playing January 22 - February 23, 2020 at the Miracle Theatre.

The principal cast features Jodie Langel as Donna (Broadway/National Tour: LES MISERABLES, CATS; Next to Normal at Actors' Playhouse), Margot Moreland as Rosie (Mamma Mia!, Maltz Jupiter Theatre; Memphis at Actor' Playhouse), Mandy Striph as Tanya (National Tour: Memphis, Beauty and the Beast), Jim Ballard as Sam (National Tour: The Sound of Music; Million Dollar Quartet at Actors' Playhouse), Mark Sanders as Harry (Broadway National Tour: Fiddler on the Roof; Memphis at Actors' Playhouse), Ed Kemper as Bill (Broadway National Tour: The Buddy Holly Story), Meredith Pughe as Sophie (Newsies at Orlando Repertory Theatre), Drew Arisco as Sky (National Tour: Something Rotten!), Lauren Horgan as Ali (Havana Music Hall at Actors' Playhouse), Kaléa Leverette as Lisa (Mamma Mia! at Alhambra Theatre and Dining), Conor Walton as Eddie (Memphis, It Shoulda Been You at Actors' Playhouse) and Reynel Reynaldo as Pepper (Shrek, The Musical at Slow Burn Theatre Company).

Ensemble members include Taylor Hilt Mitchell (Dance Captain), Alexandra Grant, Alex Jorth, Alexandra Van Hasselt, Jonathan Eisele, Kelly Ziegler, Meg Frost, Nicolette Hernandez, Robbie Smith, Sarah Rose Knoche, Hugo Moreno and Michael Friedman.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, the musical is written by Catherine Johnson. Directed by David Arisco, artistic director of Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, the creative team for Mamma Mia! includes Choreography by Ron Hutchins, Musical Direction by Caryl Fantel, Set Design by Sean McClelland, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Sound Design by Shaun Mitchell, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura.

Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, told through the story telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, propel this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship into one of the most unforgettable musicals of all time.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.actorsplayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place January 22 - 23, 2020. The show will open on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on February 23, 2020. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee is scheduled on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco will lead a group discussion with the cast following the performance on January 31, 2020 as part of the company's "Second Fridays" series.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You