Article Pixel Jun. 3, 2020  
Aaron Neville Performance Rescheduled to Sunday, March 21

The performance of Aaron Neville on July 18, 2020 has been rescheduled to March 21, 2021 at 7:00PM.

If you have already purchased a ticket it will be honored for the rescheduled performance date and time on March 21, 2021. The Lyric Box Office will be contacting every ticket-holder. Respectfully, we ask for your patience and understanding as we work through this together.

Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled performance will have the following options:

  • Donate the value of your credit as a tax-deductible contribution.
  • Receive a credit to purchase tickets to a future performance.
  • Request a full refund to your original method of payment.

