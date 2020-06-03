Aaron Neville Performance Rescheduled to Sunday, March 21

The performance of Aaron Neville on July 18, 2020 has been rescheduled to March 21, 2021 at 7:00PM.



If you have already purchased a ticket it will be honored for the rescheduled performance date and time on March 21, 2021. The Lyric Box Office will be contacting every ticket-holder. Respectfully, we ask for your patience and understanding as we work through this together.



Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled performance will have the following options:

Donate the value of your credit as a tax-deductible contribution.

Receive a credit to purchase tickets to a future performance.

Request a full refund to your original method of payment.

Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You