ARSHT@HOME to Feature Performances by Gloria Estefan, Nicole Henry and More

Adrienne Arsht, the Arsht Center's benefactor and renowned business leader and philanthropist, has created a new video series exclusively for the Center's free virtual arts program, Arsht@Home. Launching in August, "Adrienne@Home" will showcase three original videos with content featuring Adrienne Arsht as she hosts exciting at-home performances by her artist friends from around the world.

Accessible on the Arsht Center's website, "Adrienne@Home" will include videos with special, never-seen-before performances by artists who have previously performed at the Arsht Center. The series will feature the following artists in August starting with Miami's own superstar Gloria Estefan on August 6; Nicole Henry, one of the jazz world's most acclaimed vocalists, on August 13; and celebrated French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet on August 20.

"Music has always had the power to heal, to unite and to uplift," said Adrienne Arsht. "It is my hope that the performances from these gifted artists, whom I am fortunate enough to call my friends, will bring comfort, inspiration and enjoyment."

To view "Adrienne@Home" and/or all "Arsht@Home" content, please visit the Center's website at arshtcenter.org/arshtathome, and join the conversation on social media by using #ArshtAtHome.

