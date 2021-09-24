Slow Burn Theatre Opens Season With SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Slow Burn Theatre Company returns to open its highly anticipated 2021/2022 season in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts with Songs for a New World from Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 24. The season is presented by American National Bank, South Florida's premier community bank.

"We've been waiting in the wings for so long since the pandemic closed the theaters 18 months ago and this is the perfect show for this 'moment' and our return to the stage," said Slow Burn Theatre's Carbonell award-winning co-founder Patrick Fitzwater, who also directs and choreographs the production. "This is the first musical by Tony Award®-winner Jason Robert Brown and his score is exquisitely crafted to produce powerful scenes that are tremendously moving. The characters in Songs for A New World will resonate with audiences long after the curtain comes down for their inspiring portrayal of hope and perseverance that are touch tones of this season."

Before creating the acclaimed Broadway musicals Parade and Bridges of Madison County, Brown produced this moving look at life, love and the choices we make in that one moment whether to take a stand or turn around and go back, do what's safe or follow an adventure.

The cast features Evan Michael Smith, Timothy Michael Quinn, Cecilia Snow and Heather Jane Rolﬀ and four equally talented standbys who are also primed to return to live performances: Leah Sessa, Darius J Manuel, Sean William Davis and Tory Vagasy.

Music Director Eric Alsford will also perform on piano in a live six-piece orchestra that includes Julie Jacobs, Martha Spangler, Bryan Dubrow, Liubov Ohrimenco and Elena Alamilla. Fitzwater, who also provides sound and scenic/projections designs, is joined on the creative team by costume designer Rick Peña and lighting designer Cliﬀord Spulock.

In a review of a 2005 production, the Sun Sentinel reported, "A decade after the debut of Songs for a New World, the work remains a testament to Brown's innate talent and promise. The music and lyrics are stylish and alternately clever, dramatic and funny."

The 1 p.m. matinee on Sunday, October 24 offers open captioning for the hearing impaired. Generously underwritten by the Amaturo Family Foundation, open captioned performances feature a digital screen that scrolls spoken dialogue as the action occurs on stage.

Songs for a New World is produced by Slow Burn Theatre and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Slow Burn Theatre Company's 2021/2022 season is supported in part by the Broward County Cultural Division.

Performances are Tuesday - Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 1 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Five-show season subscriptions start at $196, offering a savings of 20% over single ticket prices, and patrons can save 10% on individual tickets when they design their own three-or-four show subscriptions. Single tickets ranging from $49-$65 are also on sale.

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.