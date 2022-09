La Filarmónica De Los Ángeles Lanzan Su Primera Gira Desde La Temporada 2019/20

September 19, 2022

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced full details of its 2022 fall tour led by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, taking the orchestra to Boston’s Symphony Hall (Oct. 23), New York City’s Carnegie Hall (Oct. 25–26), Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional (Oct. 28), and culminating at Guanajuato’s Teatro Juarez (Oct. 29).