LIFE LUXE EXPERIENCE Music Event Comes to the Breathtaking Beaches of Los Cabos

One of the most premier and intimate music events, Life Luxe Experience, is tuning up for their 2023 arrival on the white sandy beaches of Los Cabos, Mexico.

A perfect way to celebrate your loved ones, the event takes place on Mother's Day weekend, May 11-15, 2023. This upscale destination event invites music and travel lovers on a weekend excursion with gorgeous hotel accommodations, curated excursions, VIP activities, and celebrity golf events, all centered around live performances along the Sea of Cortez by top-tier musicians.

Hosted by famed comedian, Chris Spencer, the 2023 event will be nothing short of a world-class experience. Gearing up for this urbane event, guests can expect live performances from soulful talent including Lee Ritenour, Yolanda Adams, Eric Benet, Leela James, Zapp, After 7, and many more to be announced, including a headlining act set to 'WOW' all attendees. What better way to experience the marvel of it all, than luxuriating under the stars, serenaded by the beautiful sounds of your favorite artists. Additional musical performances include the Gratitude and Grace Gospel Brunch and Love Notes: A Celebration of Mothers Day.

Life Luxe Experience was created with the intent to build a community of music and travel enthusiasts to recharge, connect, celebrate, and create memories. The impressive 5-star host resort options, including the Viceroy, Hyatt Ziva, and Krystal Grand, are nothing short of spectacular, complete with restaurants, shopping, resort style pools, stunning beaches and more. The event features a host of curated experiences with options such as a Sunday gospel brunch, wine tasting, horseback riding, sailing, spa packages and fishing Taking full advantage of its reputation for some of the world's best golf courses, Life Luxe will host the Ladies on the Links experience as well as the Mike Phillips Los Cabos Cup Golf Tournament.

All Life Luxe Experience packages include oceanside accommodations complete with ground transportation, concert tickets, fine cuisine and top shelf beverages during the concerts, as well as admission to the Reunion Welcome Reception, Nightcap After Parties, workshops, and Sunday worship.

Stop time in its tracks and indulge in a weekend complete with all of the necessary luxuries and experiences needed to delight your senses and fill your soul.

Learn more about Life Luxe Experience and the LuxeUp custom packages offered for guests here: www.LifeLuxeExp.com.