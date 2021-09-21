Kygo Announces Cabo Festival Lineup With Gryffin, Sam Feldt, Macklemore, Frank Walker, Autograf, Goldroom & More

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced a new destination experience in partnership with Kygo's Palm Tree Crew. Going by the name Palm Tree Music Festival Getaway and taking place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from December 2-6, the event will be curated by Palm Tree Crew and will include performances by Kygo as well as some of his favorite artists and collaborators from around the globe in various genres.

Throughout four days and four nights in paradise, guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind Palm Tree Crew experience with pool parties, beachside performances, a stargazing sunset headline performance from Kygo himself, morning yoga with Jesse Israel and Kygo performing an acoustic set, a Tropical Party Brunch with Sam Feldt, club nights, exclusive merch pop-ups, a volleyball tournament, and much more.

Alongside Kygo, additional artists on The Getaway lineup will include Multi-Grammy winning artist Macklemore as a Special Guest, along with multi-platinum and award-winning artist Sam Feldt, beloved South African-Swiss DJ and producer Nora En Pure, American performer known for his emotive dance-pop tracks Gryffin (DJ Set), genre-defying duo Sofi Tukker (DJ Set), Canadian electronic musician Frank Walker, German-born vocalist NoMBe, and much more.

The primary headquarters for The Getaway is ME Cabo, which will host many of the events. Guests can also choose from a variety of other hotel and ultra-luxury villa options while purchasing packages. Additional add-on experiences include a brunch & acoustic set with Kygo, a Palm Tree Boat Party with Frank Walker, whale watching, and a golf tournament with Kygo.

On the backs of Palm Tree Music Festival's event in the Hamptons this past summer, Kygo and Palm Tree Crew are excited to present their first weekend-long experience in Cabo San Lucas. Since gaining an initial following back in 2013, Kygo has become a household name with a list of accomplishments that include a collaboration with Selena Gomez that has over a billion plays on Spotify, wins at the YouTube Music Awards and the International Dance Music Awards, and three highly-acclaimed studio albums.

Ticket packages will go on sale Thursday, September 23rd at 10am PDT. For Villa and VIP Upgrades, guests can contact concierge@pollen.co to learn more.

For more information about the event, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit pollen.co to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and event news.