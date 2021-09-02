J Balvin Announces NEON Experience Cancun

Following the global success of the J Balvin NEON series, Pollen Presents has announced the fifth installment will be taking place in Cancun from January 20-24, 2022.

Throughout four days and nights, the J Balvin NEON Experience Cancun will allow fans of the international superstar to take part in pool parties, club events, a curated lineup from J Balvin, and a headlining performance from Balvin himself, all set near the world-famous beaches of Cancun, Mexico.

This follows three sold-out experiences in Las Vegas throughout September, which serves as the official launch of the NEON series. Next up was the unveiling of the first international NEON experience, which will be taking place in Punta Cana from Dec 8-12. Now, Balvin is set to bring the first NEON experience to Mexico as the event series continues to expand.

The J Balvin NEON Experience Cancun will include performances from some of his favorite acts, which will feature a diverse group of artists from the Latin music scene. Guests of the unique experience will get the chance to witness sets from Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Farruko, fellow Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and composer Rauw Alejandro, Colombian singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra, Argentine rapper, singer, and composer Cazzu, Dominican recording artist El Alfa, Latin dancer and world-class choreographer turned rapper and film actor Nio Garcia, Dominican rapper and singer-songwriter Tokischa, and more.

J Balvin is an artist that needs no introduction, thanks to accolades that include five Billboard Latin Music Awards, four Latin Grammy Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and four Latin American Music Awards. The Colombian artist from Medellín continues to conquer the globe with his NEON brand, while also recently announcing that his highly-anticipated fifth studio album called Jose will be released on September 10th.

Packages for this ultimate winter getaway will include luxury accommodations with food and beverages also included, along with access to all events and performances.

For more information about the event, including payment plans, package upgrades and FAQs, visit pollen.co to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and event news.