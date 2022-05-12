Electric Zoo Announces The Return Of ELECTRIC ZOO ADVENTURES: Cancún Edition

Leading technology company Pollen Presents has announced that they are teaming up once again with renowned New York festival Electric Zoo for the return of Electric Zoo Adventures: Cancún Edition. Following a sold-out first edition, the experience will feature a bigger lineup and an action-packed itinerary throughout four unforgettable nights in Cancún from December 1-5.

Those in attendance can look forward to pool parties, an "Escape From The Zoo" Welcome Block Party, beach volleyball tournaments, pristine white sand beaches, daily beach and club performances featuring leading electronic performers, and exclusive add-on excursions.

The lineup for the 2022 edition will include performances by legendary producer deadmau5, Diplo performing a signature groundbreaking house set as part of his Higher Ground imprint, a DJ set from beloved duo SOFI TUKKER, Dutch future house pioneer Oliver Heldens, and LP Giobbi, who has gained massive popularity in the last 18 months and is now established as one of the most incredible female DJ/Producers that are turning dance music upside down. Additional acts include massive crowd-pleasers like Two Friends, Galantis, Audien, Jonas Blue, and Lost Kings, with more incredible talent to be announced.

Packages from the experience will include the ability to choose from the following hotels: Grand Oasis Cancún, The Pyramid at Grand Oasis, Omni Cancún, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún Deluxe, and Oasis Palm Hotel. There will also be hotel takeovers at Grand Oasis Cancún and The Pyramid at Grand Oasis with artists on the lineup.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen's website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.

Established in 2009 by Made Event, the internationally renowned Electric Zoo Festival is one of New York City's largest music festivals and features the top names in electronic music, bringing a wide variety of acts from around the world and across the spectrum of electronic music's various sub-genres. International editions of Electric Zoo have taken place in Mexico City, Tokyo, Shanghai and São Paulo, with further expansion underway.