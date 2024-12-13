Cirque du Soleil Will Bring LUDÕ to Mexico Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marking a milestone in entertainment innovation, Grupo Vidanta and Cirque du Soleil celebrate a decade of collaboration with the announcement of LUDÕ, a water-themed show. Set to debut in November 2025 at VidantaWorld’s BON Luxury Theme Park in Nuevo Vallarta, LUDÕ marks Cirque du Soleil’s monumental return to water-themed productions, following the legendary O in Las Vegas, and promises to be the most epic water dinner show ever created.

LUDÕ—from the Latin for “I play”—is more than a show—it’s a fusion of art and technology, a spectacle where water becomes a narrative force, enveloping audiences in an aquatic realm that celebrates both the power of nature and the heights of human imagination. Set in a cutting-edge, 696-seat custom theater, water flows through every aspect of the story, with mesmerizing visuals, gravity-defying performances, and revolutionary technology designed to create an experience as dynamic as water itself.

LUDÕ will feature an innovative gourmet dining experience and showcase the custom theater’s state-of-the-art features, advanced acoustics, and spectacular architecture. The intimate theater, surrounded by immersive aquatic elements and equipped with groundbreaking technology, will allow each performance to seamlessly integrate water as a narrative and visual element.

Since its inception, Cirque du Soleil and Grupo Vidanta’s partnership has redefined expectations, blending art, technology, and hospitality to elevate the concept of immersive experiences. As VidantaWorld continues to grow, LUDÕ will be a flagship attraction, highlighting the scope and ambition of this unparalleled destination. With two spectacular destinations located in Mexico—VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, and VidantaWorld’s ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, VidantaWorld encompasses a wide range of vacation experiences that span from luxury theme parks, high-end hotels, and global voyages to world-class shows, sporting events, and concerts by global superstars.

“The creation of LUDÕ by Cirque du Soleil at VidantaWorld is more than a milestone; it’s a bold statement of Mexico’s capacity to innovate and captivate on a global stage,” said Iván Chávez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. “LUDÕ is designed to inspire awe, and to show the world that Mexico is not only a top destination but a leader in the future of entertainment. We are beyond thrilled to invite audiences to experience this unparalleled journey through water, creativity, and the boundless spirit of VidantaWorld.”

"We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Grupo Vidanta by bringing a spectacular new show to Nuevo Vallarta, inviting fans from around the globe to experience Cirque du Soleil like never before. This custom-built theater is a masterpiece of innovation, providing the ultimate canvas to showcase our boundless creativity. This new chapter not only celebrates our long-term collaboration but also reaffirms our shared commitment to redefining the future of entertainment and luxury," said Daniel Lamarre, Executive Vice-Chairman of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

“This show embodies everything that makes our partnership with Grupo Vidanta so rewarding,” said Michel Laprise, Show Writer & Director of Cirque du Soleil LUDÕ. “LUDÕ harnesses the limitless qualities of water, a medium that captures memory, transcends gravity, and allows us to create a dynamic, dreamlike journey unlike any other. Through this innovative collaboration, we are able to invite audiences into an experience that celebrates nature, wonder, and artistry in a whole new way.”

Audiences will be captivated by a dazzling array of acts celebrating the fluidity and grandeur of water. The show features stunning aerial performances that blend strength and grace, and dynamic group acts showcasing precision, teamwork, and rhythm. Interactive elements, including acrobatics on a net platform, invite guests to immerse themselves in the experience, making each moment an artistic tribute to the harmony of nature.

Each act in LUDÕ encourages the audience to explore a world where the boundaries between elements are effortlessly transcended. The opening in November 2025 will officially kick off over 300 planned shows per year, solidifying LUDÕ as a must-see event for luxury travelers and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

Anticipating high demand, VidantaWorld will offer exclusive vacation packages for LUDÕ that provide guests with a closer look into the artistry and technical innovation behind the show. Pre-sale sign-ups for dinner show tickets are now open on www.cirquedusoleil.com/ludo. Package info will become available in early 2025, with priority access for VidantaWorld newsletter subscribers starting in February.

For more information on LUDÕ, ticket packages, and pre-sale access, please visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/ludo

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More