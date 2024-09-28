Theatre Memphis to Host 18th Annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On October 5, 2024, Theatre Memphis will hold the 18th Annual Memphis Children's Theatre Festival on the Theatre Memphis campus at 630 Perkins Ext. at Southern Avenue. The pay-what-you-can / FREE event will last from 10am to 4pm and will have vendor booths, food trucks, interactive activities, community partners and performances stationed throughout the grounds and the theatre venues inside. With classes, performances, games, dance and more all geared toward a youthful audience there is no fee to enter the Festival. The MCTF is open to the public and encourages a pay-what-you-can experience to help support the festival expenses

Spring Faire, formerly the Theatre Memphis May Day Festival, has taken on the new name and added experiences. Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, says, “This is one of the good things to have come out of the pandemic. When we ‘had' to come up with something that met our mission and could be a safe event, we had a brand new campus to show off! Now we just want to continue to offer this Spring Faire as a gift to the community and as a way to introduce ourselves to new friends.” A complete list of vendors, food trucks and a schedule for the day can be found at https://theatrememphis.org/special-event/memphis-childrens-theatre-festival/.

The Memphis Children's Theatre Festival has come into its own with Theatre Memphis as its home. Inherited from the Voices of the South theatre group, the mission is to create a safe, educational, affordable, and exciting atmosphere in which children and families can attend innovative theatre and participate in arts-oriented activities that foster imagination. Managed by the Theatre Memphis Department of Outreach and Education, the Festival this year has grown to include many area performers, artists, teachers and groups to offer a wide variety of activities.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.

For more information, visit: www.theatrememphis.org

