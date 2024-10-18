THE WIZARD OF OZ Announced At Playhouse On The Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wizard of Oz opens November 15th at 7pm and runs through December 22nd at Playhouse on the Square.

The Wizard of Oz, based on the book by L. Frank Baum, tells the enchanting story of Dorothy Gale after she is swept away by a powerful tornado and finds herself in the mystical land of Oz. With the help of a Scarecrow, a Tin-Man, and a Lion, she embarks on a journey to meet the Wizard, all while evading the Wicked Witch of the West who seeks the magical Ruby Slippers upon Dorothy's feet. She will soon discover the true magic of friendship as they journey down the yellow brick road to find her way back home.

Whitney Branan** joins us once again at Playhouse on the Square as Director and Choreographer of this fan favorite, The Wizard of Oz. Rounding out the fantastic creative team is Tom Johnson as Musical Director.

Public Performances will run Friday nights with a 7pm curtain and a 2pm curtain on Saturdays and Sundays. The last weekday of performances, December 19th and 20th, will offer evening public performances with a 7pm curtain. Group sales are available as well as school group sales for weekday matinees. (No performances the week of Thanksgiving – November 26th through November 29th)

Season 56 continues to offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. Visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656 for more information. Pay-What-You-Can performances tickets go on sale Friday, November 29th and Friday December 6th. The performances are Friday, December 6th and Friday, December 13th.

Comments