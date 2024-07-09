Summer Youth Production Disney's DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL Takes the Theatre Memphis Lohrey Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Summer Youth Production at Theatre Memphis this year will be open to the public and performing July 11 and 12, 2024 at 7pm and July 13 and 14, 2024 at 2pm. Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies.

Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from Disney films! When the children of Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Jafar, and the Evil Queen are invited to attend Auradon Prep School, this next generation of villains must decide whether to walk in their parents' wicked footsteps or redefine their legacies.

Performed and run by participants ages 8 to 19, the high energy hour-long show includes a cast that was auditioned and selected and the Theatre Memphis Summer Performance Workshop participants who make up the ensemble. Director Kirie Walz states, “The enthusiasm and excitement these young people have is so encouraging. To be able to handle a full-fledged production like this show and perform at a level of such quality will have an impact on them as well as the audience. With Theatre Memphis putting its full production values behind a summer workshop show just shows how committed we all are to the highest level of artistry. I couldn't be happier to see this entire cast and crew have this type of experience.”

Theatre Memphis Director of Outreach and Education, Becky Caspersen, tags, “We re-envisioned how we could use this summer slot for youth education to be more impactful for the youth involved. With over 70 young people performing and running the technical aspects of the show, we think the overall experience is something really special and useful to them while keeping it fun for everyone.”

For a full cast list and more details about the production go to https://theatrememphis.org/programs/summer-youth-performance-the-descendants/.

Disney's Descendants in the Lohrey Theatre

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117

July 11 - 14, 2024

Director: Kirie Walz

Music Director: Tammy Holt

Choreographer: Jasmine Gillenwaters

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students

www.theatrememphis.org/tickets or 901.682.8323.

