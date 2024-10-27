Rhodes Theatre Guild to Present MYSTERY AT GREENFINGERS By J.B. Priestley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Will you be the first to unravel the truth?

Rhodes Theatre Guild will kick off its 9th season with a dotty rendition of J.B. Priestley's Mystery at Greenfingers. This chaotic comedy is directed by Julie Reinbold, with assistance from Gabe Kestrel. Starring the talented cast and crew of Rhodes College students, the team hopes you join them in discovering “whodunit.”

In this intriguing murder mystery set in the 80s, the staff of the Greenfingers Palace Hotel find themselves snowbound. As the weather takes a turn for the worse, unexpected guests Mr. Crowther (the hotel detective), the enigmatic Miss Tracey, and her companion Mrs. Jernigan arrive to test fortunes. However, it isn't long before tensions rise among the hotel staff, and the real mystery begins. When Mrs. Jernigan mysteriously disappears, Crowther springs into action, determined to unravel the truth. Yet, in a place where the guests are far from ordinary and secrets lurk around every corner, the case proves to be more complex than it seems. Who can be trusted, and will the real culprit be uncovered before time runs out?

RTG's quirky take on this inquisitive play hits the stage November 1-3 and 8-10.

Event Details:

Title: Mystery at Greenfingers: Written by J.B. Priestley, Directed by Julie Reinbold and Assistant Directed by Gabe Kestrel

Dates: November 1-3 and 8-10 2024

Times: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm Doors open 30 minutes before show time

Venue: McCoy Theatre, Rhodes College, 2000 North Parkway Memphis, TN 38112

Tickets Rhodes College community = Free Memphis community = Pay-What-You-Can

RTG's Mystery at Greenfingers Reservation Link - Reservations HIGHLY Recommended

Rhodes Theatre Guild is a student-run theatre company based out of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

