Review: CLUE LIVE ON STAGE at Orpheum Theatre Memphis

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It was Mrs. White with the wrench in the study... or was it Colonel Mustard with the revolver in the library? Even if you have not seen the cult classic film, you most likely have played the game. So you should already be familiar with these iconic characters and what sort of mayhem you are walking in.

Cluedo (or Clue, in North America) was created by Anthony Pratt and his wife Elva during World War II. The board game was inspired by murder mystery parlor games and was officially released in 1949 by Waddingtons in the UK and Parker Brothers in the US. Today, it remains to be considered THE mystery game of mystery games and has sold over 150 million copies of the boardgame. Additionally, it has inspired a film, multiple theatre adaptations, books, video games, and many various editions of the game. In 1985, a film based on the hit game was developed and featured an all-star cast. It also introduced an unusual theatrical presentation, with each screening depicting different endings. Over time, the film earned quite a following.

Set in 1954, six strangers are invited to a secluded mansion and are immediately given aliases to protect their identities: Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, and Mrs. Peacock. The butler Wadsworth introduces them to their host, Mr. Boddy, who reveals that he is blackmailing each guest. What follows is a chaotic race against the clock to find out who dunnit... with what weapon and in which room.

Let me preface this by saying, it was not necessary to bring the film to the stage. That being said, the cast does a fantastic job with the material even if there are no surprises. Even the iconic dialogue (the "flames" monologue and Mr. Green's famous line about going home to sleep with his wife) is displayed on the stage. The 1997 Clue the Musical interacts with the audience, selecting cards to reveal the murderer, weapon, and room, effectively presenting 216 different endings. Like the film, the Clue Live on Stage does present multiple endings in a comedic manner. The show combines physical comedy with slapstick humor and pure farce. Each of the cast members is to be commended on his/her ability to portray the physical comedy, especially scenes that look right out of an episode of Scooby Doo. Lee Savage's set design lends itself to the farce, inlcuding long hallways, secret passageways, and lots of slamming doors. The actors play with the space beautifully, miming their running through the neverending hallways. Adam Brett (Wadsworth) and TJ Lamando (Mr. Green) in particular exude the physical comedy-- I leaned over to my best friend and mentioned that I felt like I was witnessing a performance by Jim Carrey, who is known to move with manic energy and extreme facial contortions.

I think my favorite performance of the night was from Sarah Mackenzie Baron who plays Mrs. White with deadpan humor that made me laugh the hardest. Her "flames" monologue was greeted with raucous laughter and applause from the many fans of the film.

You could definitely tell some of the actors were much younger than their characters, which briefly took me out of the moment but their exaggerated cariactures and commedia-like-performances make up for it.

All in all, Clue Live on Stage is a fast-paced, fun night out, full of rapid-fire dialogue and intense physical comedy. I heard adults and children alike dissolving into hysterics.

Don't miss your chance to solve the mystery yourself, now through September 20th!

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