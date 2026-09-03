ALBERTINE CINÉMATHÈQUE French Film Festival to Return to Rhodes College

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Rhodes College once again is hosting the annual Albertine Cinémathèque French Film Festival, which will take place Sept.15 through Oct. 2, 2026.

The festival is supported by a grant from Albertine Cinémathèque, which aims to bring contemporary French cinema to American college and university campuses. Rhodes is one of two institutions in Tennessee to receive the grant for the 2026-2027 academic year.

“The festival at Rhodes includes five contemporary films and one classic film. In some fashion, all of the films ask what it means to belong—to a place, a community, a nation, or even to oneself—when the structures that define identity are unstable. As we approach each film, our introductions and question and answer sessions following the films will allow us to examine how the films connect to issues and concerns that we face right here in Memphis,” said Dr. Laura Loth, associate professor of French and Francophone Studies and organizer of festival at Rhodes.

The films will be subtitled in English and screened at 6 p.m. in Blount Auditorium. Although the festival is free and open to the public, attendees from the public are asked to register using this link: https://fs22.formsite.com/webmanagerrhodesedu/yafzg2ckbj/index

For details about the films, please visit the festival's webpage: https://www.rhodes.edu/french-film-festival.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Opening Reception at 5:30 p.m. and The Stranger/L'Etranger

Wednesday, Sept. 16: Souleymane's Story/L'histoire de Souleymane

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Little Amélie or the Character of Rain/ Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Promised Sky/Promis le ciel

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Breathless/A bout de souffle

Friday, Oct. 2: Closing Reception at 5:30 p.m. and The Mohican/Le Mohican

Those with specific inquiries about the festival should contact Dr. Laura Loth, associate professor of French and Francophone Studies at Rhodes, at lothl@rhodes.edu.

Founded in 1848, Rhodes College is a nationally ranked liberal arts and sciences college in Memphis, Tenn., and one of the few liberal arts colleges located in an urban setting. Its students have myriad ways to immerse themselves in a major metropolitan area through service and internship opportunities in addition to exploring the world through study abroad. The rigorous classroom experience integrates faculty-mentored student research and fellowships.

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