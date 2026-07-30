SHUCKED, STOMP & BEETLEJUICE to Join Orpheum's Broadway Season
CLUE, SPAMALOT and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD round out the previously announced lineup.
The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced three additional productions joining its 2026-2027 Broadway season: Shucked, STOMP, and Beetlejuice. The newly announced titles are available now through the purchase of a season ticket package, while individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.
"This season just got even bigger and better," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group. "We look forward to welcoming these great shows to the Mid-South in 2027!"
Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked will make its Memphis premiere for three performances January 16-17, 2027. Set in the fictional Cob County, the musical follows an unlikely hero, a lovable con man, and an "a-maize-ing" battle to save the community.
The international percussion phenomenon STOMP returns to the Orpheum April 2-3, 2027, celebrating more than 30 years in North America. The eight-member company creates its signature rhythms using everyday objects including brooms, garbage cans, wooden poles, hubcaps, Zippo lighters, and matchboxes.
Following a sold-out engagement in 2023, Beetlejuice returns to the Orpheum April 23-25, 2027. Based on Tim Burton's beloved film, the musical follows Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life is turned upside down after she encounters a recently deceased couple and the mischievous demon Beetlejuice.
Season ticket packages are on sale now through the Orpheum Theatre Group. Individual tickets will be announced at a later date.
As previously announced, the 2026-2027 Orpheum Broadway Season includes:
- CLUE
- Monty Python's SPAMALOT
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- BOOP! THE MUSICAL
- Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL
SHUCKED
January 16-17, 2027
Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Shucked is the Tony Award-winning musical comedy about an unlikely hero, a lovable con man, and an "a-maize-ing" battle for the heart and soil of Cob County. The Memphis premiere will play three performances at the Orpheum.
STOMP
April 2-3, 2027
The international percussion sensation STOMP returns to the Orpheum celebrating more than 30 years in North America. The eight-member troupe transforms everyday objects—including brooms, garbage cans, wooden poles, hubcaps, Zippo lighters, and matchboxes—into an exhilarating display of rhythm and movement.
BEETLEJUICE
April 23-25, 2027
Following a sold-out engagement in 2023, Beetlejuice returns to the Orpheum. Based on Tim Burton's beloved film, the hit musical follows Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a mischievous demon with a thing for stripes.
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Speak, Salvation, Speak
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Leanne Morgan
Thompson Boling Arena (12/12-12/12)
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Dracula, A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really
Department of Theatre and Dance, University of Memphis (2/18-2/21)
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Titanic
Department of Theatre and Dance, University of Memphis (4/22-4/25)
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Clue
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis (9/15-9/20)
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Continuum: A Faculty and Guest Artist Choreographed Dance Concert
Department of Theatre and Dance, University of Memphis (11/20-11/22)
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Suffs
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Clown Bar
Department of Theatre and Dance, University of Memphis (9/24-9/26)
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White Rabbit Red Rabbit
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CLUE
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