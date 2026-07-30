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SHUCKED, STOMP & BEETLEJUICE to Join Orpheum's Broadway Season

CLUE, SPAMALOT and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD round out the previously announced lineup.

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SHUCKED, STOMP & BEETLEJUICE to Join Orpheum's Broadway Season

The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced three additional productions joining its 2026-2027 Broadway season: Shucked, STOMP, and Beetlejuice. The newly announced titles are available now through the purchase of a season ticket package, while individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

"This season just got even bigger and better," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group. "We look forward to welcoming these great shows to the Mid-South in 2027!"

Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked will make its Memphis premiere for three performances January 16-17, 2027. Set in the fictional Cob County, the musical follows an unlikely hero, a lovable con man, and an "a-maize-ing" battle to save the community.

The international percussion phenomenon STOMP returns to the Orpheum April 2-3, 2027, celebrating more than 30 years in North America. The eight-member company creates its signature rhythms using everyday objects including brooms, garbage cans, wooden poles, hubcaps, Zippo lighters, and matchboxes.

Following a sold-out engagement in 2023, Beetlejuice returns to the Orpheum April 23-25, 2027. Based on Tim Burton's beloved film, the musical follows Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life is turned upside down after she encounters a recently deceased couple and the mischievous demon Beetlejuice.

Season ticket packages are on sale now through the Orpheum Theatre Group. Individual tickets will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, the 2026-2027 Orpheum Broadway Season includes:

  • CLUE
  • Monty Python's SPAMALOT
  • THE GREAT GATSBY
  • BOOP! THE MUSICAL
  • Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
  • OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

SHUCKED

January 16-17, 2027

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Shucked is the Tony Award-winning musical comedy about an unlikely hero, a lovable con man, and an "a-maize-ing" battle for the heart and soil of Cob County. The Memphis premiere will play three performances at the Orpheum.

STOMP

April 2-3, 2027

The international percussion sensation STOMP returns to the Orpheum celebrating more than 30 years in North America. The eight-member troupe transforms everyday objects—including brooms, garbage cans, wooden poles, hubcaps, Zippo lighters, and matchboxes—into an exhilarating display of rhythm and movement.

BEETLEJUICE

April 23-25, 2027

Following a sold-out engagement in 2023, Beetlejuice returns to the Orpheum. Based on Tim Burton's beloved film, the hit musical follows Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a mischievous demon with a thing for stripes.

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