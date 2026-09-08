Interview: Director Tony Isbell On AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Playhouse on the Square

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Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc., presents AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, Henrik Ibsen's powerful drama in a new adaptation by Amy Herzog, running September 11 through October 4, 2026 at The Circuit Playhouse in Memphis. When Dr. Thomas Stockmann discovers that his town's spa is contaminated with dangerous bacteria, he expects praise from the public. Instead he is met with fierce opposition, and must choose between standing for truth or keeping his place in the community. Tense, thought-provoking, and strikingly relevant, the classic story challenges audiences to question the nature of conformity and the price of telling the truth.

Directing the production is Tony Isbell, a longtime Memphis theatre artist who has worked as an actor, director, and co-founder of Quark Theatre. In 2018, he received the Eugart Yerian Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Ostranders, and over the course of his career has earned multiple Ostrander nominations and wins as an actor, director, and producer.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Isbell about what makes Herzog's streamlined adaptation feel fresh, why a nearly 150-year-old play still resonates today, and the unexpected comedy audiences may not see coming.

What drew you to directing this particular adaptation by Amy Herzog rather than another translation of Ibsen's original text?

Herzog managed to trim and streamline the original script to better suit modern tastes. The result is a script that plays faster and more focused than the original. And, perhaps surprisingly, she was able to find several comedic moments in the material that audiences may not be expecting.

How does Herzog's adaptation update the language or structure while preserving the core of Ibsen's story?

I've seen it estimated that Herzog trimmed approximately 40% of the original script. By doing this and at the same time updating the more formal language of the 19th century into a more contemporary vernacular, she was able to present Ibsen's story and ideas in a manner more accessible to a contemporary audience.

What was your casting process like for finding the right actor to embody Dr. Thomas Stockmann's journey?

My casting process was the same as it is for any show: I had to determine what I thought the character was like and then see which actor came closest to what I had in my head while also bringing their own unique vision.

How do you approach staging a nearly 150-year-old play so that it feels urgent and immediate to a contemporary Memphis audience?

You just stage the play honestly and truthfully. The issues dealt with in the play are things we still deal with today: control of the government by the wealthy elite; pollution affecting our water supplies; corruption of politicians; rejection of science in favor of mob mentality. All of these things still ring true today.

What do you want audiences to take away about the tension between individual conscience and public opinion?

I hope the play presents a clear picture of a person following their conscience and championing the truth even when the majority turns against them.

What has been the most challenging aspect of bringing this production to life?

The most challenging aspect of bringing any play to life is trying to bring all aspects of the play to fruition by opening night with only a limited amount of rehearsal time.

What has surprised you most about this play's relevance during the rehearsal process?

As previously stated, we are still dealing today with most of the same issues raised in the play. The fact that this is the case and how specifically it conforms to our situation today has been pretty surprising.

Why must audiences come and experience this show?

They should come and see the show because it addresses problems we still face today; because it has some fine actors doing wonderful work; because it will give them something to think about as well as something to experience emotionally; and because it has some laughs that they may not be expecting.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE runs September 11 through October 4, 2026 at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper St., in Memphis's Overton Square Performing Arts District. Performances run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. A Pay-What-You-Can performance takes place Thursday, September 17. For tickets and information, visit playhouseonthesquare.org or call the box office at (901) 726-4656.

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