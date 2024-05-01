Playhouse on the Square to Present Regional Premiere of THE HOT WING KING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of The Hot Wing King, running May 10th – June 2nd.

Winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Katori Hall (The Mountaintop) has written a fresh and fierce comedy about the risk and rewards of celebrating who you are. Set during sweltering August in Memphis, it’s almost time to crown the new Hot Wang King. Cordell and his boyfriend, Dwayne, embark on their journey to win the cooking competition. Backed by his best friends, Cordell has a feeling that this is his year. But then a family emergency throws Dwayne’s nephew into the house on prep night, and suddenly Cordell’s future is in danger of going up in flames. This play is a riotous lesson in the value of true community and a celebration of Black queer joy you don’t want to miss!

*Audiences should note that the production features adult language.

Jeramie Simmons is making his Directorial debut at The Circuit Playhouse with the Regional Premier of The Hot Wing King. Courtney Oliver will be the Assistant Director for The Circuit Playhouse’s final production of Season 55.

Headlined by Justin Allen Tate (Something Rotten), Justin Raynard Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys), CJ Thomas (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Trey Oliver (Fat Ham) Charles Hunter (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Marc Gill (Greater Illinois).

The complete cast and crew of The Hot Wing King is as follows:

THE CAST

Cordell: Justin Allen Tate

Dwayne: Justin Raynard Hicks

Isom: CJ Thomas

Big Charles: Trey Oliver

Everett: Charles Hunter*

TJ: Marc Gill*

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Jeramie Simmons

Assistant Director: Courtney Oliver*

Stage Manager: Emma White

Scenic Designer: Andrew Mannion

Lighting Designer: Megan Christoferson

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland

Sound Designer: Josh Crawford

Properites Designer: Iza Bateman

Production Manager: Phillip Hughen

Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic

*Resident Company Member

The Hot Wing King runs May 10th through June 2nd at The Circuit Playhouse. Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday. Group ticket rates are available. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Group ticketing prices are available.

Season 55 continues to offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. The Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 9th and the performance is Thursday, May 16th.

