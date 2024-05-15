CINDERELLA is Coming to Theatre Memphis in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical Cinderella, the Broadway version, fulfills many a wish at Theatre Memphis June 7 – 30, 2024, bringing the wonderment of a fairytale to the Lohrey Theatre stage. Sensational and magical, the classic saga of rags to romance is wonderfully captured as a mistreated young girl finds her way to a Prince’s Ball with the help of a Fairy Godmother’s spell. The Prince and the girl fall immediately in love, but fearful of her true identity being discovered when the spell expires, the girl flees and, in her haste, and loses a glass slipper on the castle staircase. Thus ensues a search for her and a happy ending.

Directors and Choreographers Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley have teamed up again at Theatre Memphis to cast their spell on Theatre Memphis audiences. Nichols, whose recent collaborations with Bradley for Theatre Memphis include, Mary Poppins, Hello,Dolly! and Ragtime, acclaims, “This new production of Cinderella is as familiar as ever, but the story has been revamped for modern audiences. It is a classic retelling chock full of magic, sweeping melodies and lively waltzes set against the backdrop of an enchanted forest. Ella, as she is referred to in our production, is a princess for the modern age. She takes control of her own destiny and sets out to change the world for the better.”

The Executive Producer at Theatre Memphis, Debbie Litch, readily recites praises for the production. She says, “It is a wish come true to be able to present this enchanting tale about love, being true to yourself and having the courage to make a difference. From Theatre Memphis’ commitment to consistent artistic excellence in our production values to such an amazing cast to represent our community and the story, patrons can’t help but be charmed.”

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production (including a cast list), please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/cinderella-2/

Performance Details:

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella in the Lohrey Theatre

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117

June 7 - 30, 2024

Directors and Choreographers: Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley

Music Director: Jeffery Brewer

Sponsored by: Edward Sharp & McWaters and Associates Realtors and Deborah Dunklin Tipton & Mary Elisabeth Tipton in honor of Robert Tipton, Jr.

Media Sponsors: WKNO 91.1fm and Memphis Flyer

Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for students and $30 for seniors and military

www.theatrememphis.org/tickets or 901.682.8323.





Comments