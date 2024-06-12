Playhouse on the Square to Present Regional Premiere of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Catch Me If You Can will run June 14th through July 14th at Playhouse on the Square. Performances will run Thursday-Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain and with a 2:00 pm curtain on Sunday.

For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Group ticketing prices are available.

Catch Me If You Can is a musical comedy based on the life of Frank Abaganale, Jr., a teenage con artist who defrauds people around the world in the 1960s. This musical jet sets audiences on a highflying wild ride through the life of this young con artist who poses as a pilot, doctor, and lawyer, while evading FBI agent Carl Hanratty. Catch this thrilling musical story of what some would call redemption as the two forge an unlikely friendship.

Director, Dave Ladis (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), returns once again to close out the Playhouse on the Square Season 55. Rounding out this incredible Artistic Team is Tammy Holt (Your Arms Too Short To Box With God) as Music Director and Daniel Stuart Nelson (The Prom) as Choreographer.

Season 55 continues to offer patrons new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are only $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. Visit their website www.PlayhouseontheSquare.org or reach out to the Box Office at 901-726-4656 for more information. The Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale Thursday, June 13th, and the performance is Thursday, June 20th.

