JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Be Presented by Playhouse on the Square

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playhouse on the Square will present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR as part of its 2025–2026 season. Featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the rock opera explores the final week of Jesus’s life through the perspective of Judas Iscariot. The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.

The production will run from April 24 through May 17, 2026, at Playhouse on the Square, located at 66 South Cooper Street in Memphis, Tennessee. Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., with select weekday matinees available for schools and senior groups.

Directed by Claire D. Kolheim, with music direction by Tammy Holt and choreography by Noelia Warnette-Jones, the production examines the relationships between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, and the disciples amid political unrest in Jerusalem.

Cast

The cast will feature Marvin Holt as Jesus, Braxton Gilliland as Judas, Cameron Crawford as Mary Magdalene, Daniel Stuart Nelson as Simon, Drew Sinnard as Peter, Justin Allen Tate as Pilate, Jeremy Bukauskas as Caiaphas, Alan Toney as Annas, and Chris McCollum as King Herod.

The ensemble will include Hunter Burton, Zoe Dunay, Chad Fruscione, Amaya Hardin, Randall Hill, Kylah Hood, Mads Jackson, Madilyn Mobbs, Brooke Papritz, Ashley Sade, Caroline Simpson, CJ Thomas, and Haley Wilson.

Creative Team

The creative team includes director Claire D. Kolheim, choreographer Noelia Warnette-Jones, music director Tammy Holt, stage manager Tessa Verner, assistant stage manager Hallie Charlefour, lighting designer Petr William, scenic designer Lex van Blommestein, Costume Designer Lindsay Schmeling, props designer Iza Bateman, sound designer Josh Crawford, and production manager/technical director Philip Hughen.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are available at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office at 901-726-4656. General admission is $35, with discounted tickets available for seniors, military, first responders, and children. A pay-what-you-can performance will take place on April 30.