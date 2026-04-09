THE GREAT GATSBY, DEATH BECOMES HER, and More Set For 2026-27 Broadway at the Tennessee Season

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The 2026-27 season lineup has been announced for Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre. The season will kick of fin November with Death Becomes Her, and continue with The Great Gatsby, Mamma Mia!, The Sound of Music, Jersey Boys, and Hell's Kitchen.

Since 2008, the Tennessee Theatre has presented classic favorites and recent hits in its Broadway at the Tennessee series, entertaining more than a quarter-million enthusiastic Broadway patrons.

Death Becomes Her

Nov 24 - 29, 2026

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for. DEATH BECOMES HER is the Tony Award® -winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

The Great Gatsby

Dec 15 - 20, 2026

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, this Tony Award- winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth, and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage. Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

Mamma Mia!

Feb 16 - 21, 2027

A mother. A daughter. 3 Possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island Paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

The Sound of Music

Mar 23 - 28, 2027

With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed — it’s meant to be shared. Directed by three time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience, and the power of music. Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

Jersey Boys

July 20 - 25, 2027

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage, it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back to You.” Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award®-winning, original Broadway sensation, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true.

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen

Aug 10 - 15, 2027

The award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy® Award-winning Alicia Keys takes you on the journey of Ali — a 17-year-old girl full of fire. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music — a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show — and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: HELL’S KITCHEN.