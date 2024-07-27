Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of Waitress (book by Jessie Nelson, music & lyrics by Sara Bareilles), running August 16th, 2024 - September 15th, 2024 at Playhouse on the Square in Overton Square Performing Arts District (66 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104).

Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.

Jenna, a talented pie maker and waitress, feels stuck in a loveless marriage and a small town. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she fears her dream of owning a pie shop may never come true. But a nearby baking contest and the arrival of a charming new doctor offer her a glimmer of hope. With support from her fellow waitresses and loyal customers, Jenna finds the courage to pursue happiness.

*Audiences should note that the production features some adult situations.

Claire D. Kolheim returns as director for the Regional Premier of Waitress, with Pete Montgomery and Noelia Warnette-Jones as the Assistant Directors. Joining the artist team will be Britt Pauline Church as choreographer and Patti House as music director.

Starring Lynden Lewis, Stephen Garrett, Keegan Etheridge, Wyndie Oliver, Adam Woodruff, Daniel Stuart Nelson*. Trey Oliver, Joe Ranger, and Steven Garrett

The cast includes Adam Woodruff as Earl, Steven Garrett as Doctor Pomatter, Daniel Stuart Nelson* as Ogie, Rakaela Thompson* as Nurse Norma, Joe Ranager as Joe, Keegan Etheridge as Dawn, Lynden Lewis as Jenna, Trey Oliver as Cal, and Wyndie Oliver as Becky.

The ensemble features Aiden Saunders, Alan Toney (Cal Understudy), Caroline Simpson*, Charles Hunter*, Colten Baker, Drew Sinnard* (Ogie Understudy), Karl Robinson*, Mads Jackson*, Mariah Claire Barber (Dawn Understudy), Marissa C. Gilliam (Becky Understudy), and Steele Bowers (Earl Understudy)

The creative team includes Director Claire D. Kolheim, Assistant Director Pete Montgomery, Choreographer Britt Pauline Church, Music Director Patti House, Stage Manager Tessa Verner, Assistant Stage Manager/Run Crew Maria Scott, Scenic Designer Kiah Kayser, Lighting Designer Terry Eikleberry, Costume Designer Lindsay Schmeling, Sound Designer Josh Crawford, Properties Designer Iza Bateman, and Production Manager Phillip Hughen.

*Resident Company Member

Waitress runs August 16th through September 15th at Playhouse on the Square. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm and at 2:00pm on Sundays. Group ticket rates are available. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

Season 56 will continue to offer patrons the new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. The Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 15th and the performance is Thursday, August 22nd.

