Playhouse on the Square Postpones CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opening Weekend

Playhouse On The Square has announced the postponement of opening weekend of its production of the musical adaptation, Catch Me If You Can.

The show was set to begin performances on June 14th - June 16th.

Read their full statement:

"At Playhouse on the Square, our primary concern is always the health and well-being of our community—our cast, crew, volunteers, and audience members.

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the postponement of the opening weekend of Catch Me If You Can due to unforeseen health issues within our cast and crew.

We understand the excitement and anticipation that surrounds this production, and we share your disappointment, especially with this late notice. However, we are committed to ensuring that when Catch Me If You Can takes the stage, it will be with the full vigor, safety and excellence that you expect and deserve.

Rest assured, our team is diligently working to reschedule these performances. You will receive a phone call from our box office to assist you in selecting a new date for your tickets. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.

Thank you for being a part of our Playhouse family. Your support and enthusiasm are the heart of our theatre, and we look forward to welcoming you back to experience Catch Me If You Can soon.

If you have any immediate concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact our box office at 901-726-4656 or email us at tickets@playhouseonthesquare.org"

