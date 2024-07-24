Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, & Megan Moroney Set to Take the Stage at The 35th Annual St. Jude Country Cares Seminar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Six-time ACM Award Group of Year Old Dominion will receive the 2024 Angels Among Us award this October for outstanding commitment and service to the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.® Old Dominion joins an illustrious group of past recipients including Randy Owen, Brothers Osborne, Scotty McCreery, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

"It's truly humbling to be awarded the Angels Among Us honor by St. Jude," said Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey. "The patients and families of St. Jude inspire us deeply. By uniting with fellow artists and Country radio fans, we want to help make sure that no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live. Supporting such a remarkable mission is a privilege, and we are thankful to be part of it."

Old Dominion has dedicated many years to supporting St. Jude, first attending its annual Country Cares Seminar in 2016 after signing to RCA Records Nashville. The band has since participated in seven #ThisShirtSavesLives campaigns, played the Bobby Bones Million Dollar Show, lent their songs to support fundraising, performed at numerous fundraising events and spent time with patients.

The band will receive its award at the 35th annual Country Cares Seminar, a yearly gathering of music artists and industry professionals who lend their voice and platform to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude. This year's celebration takes place Oct. 21 - 22 at the historic Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tenn. Four-time ACM Award nominee Jon Pardi will kick off the two-day event with a performance at the famed Graceland. Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter and St. Jude supporter Megan Moroney will help close out the event with a performance at the Angels Among Us dinner, followed by Old Dominion's set, which will include a special duet with Alabama frontman and Country Cares founder, Randy Owen.

Music Gives to St. Jude Kids® is one of the most successful music fundraising events in the United States with more than 350 radio and music partners. Curing cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year effort and the Country music industry helps to raise more than $70M annually to accelerate research and treatment by St. Jude to help children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Comments