GREASE Comes to the Cumberland County Playhouse Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beginning July 19, the Cumberland County Playhouse will present Grease, the rock n’ roll high school musical celebration of growin’ up, cruisin’ with friends and goin’ steady. Since its electric Broadway and West End debut in the early 1970’s, Grease has remained one of the world’s most popular and enduring musicals. Funny, frank, and featuring the hit songs “Greased Lightnin’”, “Summer Nights”, and “We Go Together”, Grease follows the journey of Danny and Sandy alongside the T-Birds and Pink Ladies, as they navigate high school to the unforgettable rock n’ roll soundtrack that defined generations. The new production will feature songs from the smash hit 1978 motion picture including “Sandy,” the Academy Award nominated song “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Grease” and “You’re the One That I Want” both of which were #1 hits on the Billboard Top 100 list. And yes… Grease is STILL the word!

Featured in the cast are Riley Wesson (All Shook Up) as Danny, newcomer Liv Pelton as Sandy, Walker Degerness (Anastasia) as Roger, Noah Sowalskie (White Christmas) as Kenickie, McGwire Holman (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Doody, Alex Dee (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Sonny, Shannon Cabato (Beehive) as Rizzo, Abigail Williams(Anastasia) as Jan, Heather McCall (Steel Magnolias) as Marty, Meghan Wombles(Anastasia) as Frenchy, Grace Moore (Anastasia) as Patty Simcox, Logan Purcell (All Shook Up) as Eugene, Daniel Black (Dial M for Murder) as Vince Fontaine, Lauren Marshall (Steel Magnolias) as Miss Lynch, Michael Ruff (Little Shop of Horrors) as Johnny Casino and Teen Angel, and Mary Humphrey (Anastasia) as Cha-Cha DiGregorio, along with Kyra Crosby andDavid Kappel.

Grease is directed by Artistic Director Britt Hancock, choreographed by Jensen Crain-Foster (All Shook Up), with music direction by Heather McCall and Jacob Miller (Anastasia). Grease plays on the Mainstage through September 8, is rated PG and is co-sponsored by Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Club Wyndham, Fairfield Glade Resort, and Whisper Aero. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.

Comments