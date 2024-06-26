COCO QUEENS Comes to TheatreWorks@TheSquare in July

Performances run July 12th through July 28th.
Playhouse on the Square will present Coco Queens, written by LaDarrion Williams, running July 12th – July 28th at TheatreWorks@TheSquare, Overton Square Performing Arts District, 2085 Monroe Ave., Memphis, TN 38104.
Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office (901) 726-4656.
Set in a small town of Helena, Alabama, Coco Queens is a compelling play that explores the unbreakable bond among four women as they confront the deep and often painful challenges of love, forgiveness, and Black womanhood during the 1970s.
*Audiences should note that the production features some adult situations.
Claire D. Kolheim returns as director for the World Premier of Coco Queens, with Ann Clarissa Perry as the Assistant Director.
Starring Mads Jackson, Nichole Jackson, Donita Johnson, and Noelia Warnette-Jones.
The complete cast and crew of Coco Queens is as follows:
Dawn Lyons: Mads Jackson*
Tammie Green: Nichole Jackson
Gloria Carmichael: Noelia Warnette-Jones
Chanel Cunningham: Donita Johnson
Understudy/Swing: Eboni Cain
Director: Claire D. Kolheim
Assistant Director: Ann Clarissa Perry
Stage Manager: Emma White
Scenic Designer: Lex Van Blommestein
Lighting Designer: Terry Eikleberry
Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland
Sound Designer: Josh Crawford
Properties Designer: Iza Bateman
Production Manager: Phillip Hughen
Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic
*Resident Company Member
Coco Queens runs July 12th through July 28th at TheatreWorks@TheSquare. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm and at 2:00pm on Sundays. Group ticket rates are available. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.
Season 56 will continue to offer patrons the new single ticket pricing. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. The Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 11th and the performance is Thursday, July 18th.
