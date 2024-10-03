World Premiere of WAKE is Coming to Machias ACT This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This October, the vibrant arts scene of Downeast Maine takes center stage with the world

premiere of Wake, a thought-provoking play by acclaimed playwright Daniel Reynolds. With a talented cast of seasoned veterans and rising stars, this dark comedy showcases incredible local talent while inviting audiences to engage with timeless human struggles through the lens of compelling theatre.

This ground-breaking premiere marks the debut of a new Downeast-based theatre company Machias ACT, which is partnering with the Machias Arts Council and the Eastport Arts Center to bring innovative productions to our communities to elevate the cultural landscape of the region.

Join us! Don't miss this opportunity to be part of an exciting and important cultural moment in Washington County.

Performance Details

Weekend 1

Location: Performing Arts Center, University of Maine, Machias

Dates: October 18 and October 19 at 7pm

Weekend 2

Location: Eastport Arts Center

Dates: October 25 at 7pm and October 27 at 3pm

Tickets: $20 at https://www.machiasartscouncil.org/theatre

About Wake

The Celtic God of Death, a Banshee, the Angel of Death, the Grim Reaper, and the Irish

Goddess of Death show up at an Irish wake for a bit of craic in this dark comedy about death, Ireland, and the other side of suicide.

