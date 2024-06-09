Video: Watch a Preview for SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: WILLIAM MICHALS IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a preview for William Michals' concert at the Orion Performing Arts Center in the video here!

Broadway actor, singer, and concert star William Michals and friends from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific cast, will host an “Enchanted Evening" on June 22 at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham, Maine.

Michals stars as Emile de Becque, a role he is reprising from Lincoln Center's landmark multiple-Tony Award-winning revival. He has performed concerts worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and Tanglewood, and sung with the world’s most prestigious orchestras. Sunday, June 22, 7:30 PM Orion Performing Arts Center, Topsham.

Purchase tickets at msmt.org.

Learn more at willliammichals.com.

