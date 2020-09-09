Royal Family Productions Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: PART 1

The performance will take place September 26th at 1:30PM & 4:30PM.

NYC's Royal Family Productions, a theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, will remount Chris Henry's popular adaptation of the novel Anne of Green Gables: Part 1 by Lucy Maud Montgomery. This one-woman show has been adapted and directed by Chris Henry and movement by Lorna Ventura. This special pared-down presentation is specially adapted for a socially-distant outdoor presentation. This production will take place at South Road Farm, located at 220 South Road in Fayette, Maine. Tickets are $20/$15 ($10 for students), with $250 VIP tickets. . In case of rain, performances will take place on September 27th instead. Tickets need to be purchased in advance by visiting www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

Chris Henry has adapted Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery into a one-woman, all-ages theatrical experience starring Nicole Renee Johnson. Anne of Green Gables: Part I shares the journey of Anne Shirley, an imaginative, red-headed, hot-tempered, eleven-year-old orphan, and what happens when she is accidentally brought to the home of quiet siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert in Prince Edward Island. Join us this fall for Part I of a four-part theatrical series, bringing this beloved classic to life!

Henry is a native of Winthrop, Maine, and is thrilled that Royal Family is able to bring this production to a wider audience in a site-specific outdoor spot at South Road Farm.

Following COVID Protection guidelines, in addition to this performance being held completely outside, patrons will be seated 6-8 feet away from each other and over 15 feet from the performer and required to wear masks throughout the performance.

Anne of Green Gables: Part 1 will star Nicole Renee Johnson. The creative team includes original music by Amanda Armstrong, Lars Jacobsen, and Bart Kuebler; original scenic, lighting, and costume design by Cheyenne Sykes, with sound design by Chet Miller. Caroline May is the Associate Director, with a production team including David Marshall and Ann Fairchild. (New York Premiere projection design by Chelsie McPhilimy.)

ROYAL FAMILY's mission is to galvanize the Times Square community by cultivating raw talent, collaborating with seasoned artists, and inspiring audiences with a diversity of lion-hearted theatre. To us, everyone in the theatre community is not only royalty but family. Our programs and productions give artists space at all stages of their careers. We don't want to tell just any story: we want to best serve artists in telling their own stories. In today's political and social climate, it is also more important than ever to celebrate all voices-especially those underrepresented in the traditional theatre space. At Royal Family, we celebrate the work of female artists, playwrights of color, works with LGBTQIA themes, and artists of all ages and body types.

Royal Family has been a creative incubator of original, humanistic plays for over a decade. Bravery and fearlessness are imperative to our process. Artists and audiences alike are challenged in a creative safe space to explore the humor and the tangled truths of the human condition. As actor and first-time playwright Anthony Rapp (Rent, Dazed and Confused, Star Trek: Discovery) observes, "Royal Family is committed to truthful, heartfelt, alive, theatrical storytelling. It's vital to the human experience and hard to come by."

