Review: MSMT Concert Series Opens with Tribute to Celine Dion & Barbra Streisand

For its first sold out concert of the 2024 season, Maine State Music Theatre presents the music of two vocal virtuosi of Pop, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand. Performed by twin sisters, Susie Pepper and Ali Butler, with guests and their band, Mixology, The Way We Were The Music of Celine & Barbra pays homage to both divas in electric and riveting arrangements of their greatest hits.

Arguably, two of the greatest female vocalists of the 20th century, both Dion and Streisand explored a wide range of repertoire, and both possessed extraordinary vocal range, color, and emotive qualities. Their voices were singular, and yet, when they joined forces in “Tell Him,” a duet which they sang in 1997, they created stunning harmonies.

Susie Pepper, a former Miss Maine, and Ali Butler have strong connections to Maine, having performed for years together as wedding singers with Susie’s band, Mixology, and their rapport with this audience is palpable.

Each proves to be an electrifying performer who can belt a song with fiery power and deliver vocal pyrotechnics, at the same time that she can bring tenderness and nuanced emotion to a song. They share the repertoire, performing solos, duets, and intriguing harmonic arrangements of the songs. Butler’s instrument is a shade darker than her sister’s with less vibrato and a more direct and thrusting tone, while Pepper’s voice has a penetrating metallic quality, a range that can soar into the heights, a powerful belt, combined with the ability to execute elaborate ornamentation.

Backed by sixteen musicians, the core of whom is the Portland-based band she founded, Mixology, led by K. Kelly Muse ( keyboards/ vocals), with Andy Robbins (drums/ vocals), Andy West (guitar/ vocals), Rob Gerry ( bass), together with a full complement of strings, brass, and reeds, the orchestra provides dynamic accompaniment throughout. Violinist Ashley Liberty shines in a virtuosic accompaniment for one of the sisters’ duets. Muse’s arrangements are designed to showcase the sisters’ voices and recreate the sound of the divas’ albums.

Among the evenings highlights are: Pepper’s opening with “Evergreen” (Streisand) and “It’s All Coming Back To Me” (Dion) - a seven-minute wild vocal and instrumental ride, together with Butler’s poignant rendition of “People”(Streisand) in Act One. Act Two offers one big hit after another, among them Pepper’s robust “Don’t Rain on My Parade” (Streisand), and a Pepper and Butler in series of riveting duets including “The Way We Were” (Streisand), “Happy Days Are Here Again” (Streisand/Garland),”My Heart Will Go On” (Dion) and “Tell Him” (Streisand/Dion). John Drinkwater makes a guest appearance for two songs that included a tender “Beauty and the Beast” duet.

The visual ambience for the for the concert matches the vocal richness. Using the new video wall technology to create decor unique to this performance, the MSMT technical team created a series of bold-hued psychedelic depictions of Barbra and Celine as attractive backdrops. The ever important sound design is bold and balanced, and the entire presentation is sophisticated and classy.

In presenting its concert series, MSMT has chosen to survey the greats of recent popular music. Though not musical theater per se, these concerts offer a fascinating window into the vibrant tapestry that is American music and demonstrate the versatility and range of our popular performers. In this case, they also offer a vehicle to showcase some of the best “made in Maine” talent.

Photos courtesy of MSMT & Mixology

The Way We Were: the Music of Celine and Barbra plays 3 performances at MSMT’s Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus on June 16 & 17. www.msmt.org. 207-735-8769

