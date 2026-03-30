Maine Premiere of Bess Woh's GRAND HORIZONS is Coming to Good Theater

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Good Theater will present the Maine premiere of Grand Horizons by Tony-nominated playwright Bess Wohl, directed by Nathan Gregory, running April 2 through April 19, 2026, at Good Theater at Stevens Square.



Fifty years into her marriage, Nancy French has decided she wants a divorce. While her husband Bill appears largely unfazed, their two adult sons are blindsided, forcing the entire family to confront long-held assumptions about love, marriage, and what it means to build a life together. As the family reckons with this unexpected shift, each member must grapple with their own imperfect past and discover new, and often surprising, ways of connecting.



At once deeply funny and unexpectedly moving, Grand Horizons speaks directly to a cultural moment many families recognize: aging parents redefining their lives, and adult children struggling to understand both them and themselves. The play captures, with humor and honesty, the complicated dynamic between Baby Boomer parents and their Millennial children, making it both timely and widely relatable.



The cast features all local performers including Keating Babcock, Daniel Cuff, Laura Houck*, Kathleen Kimball, Nick Sutton, Casey Turner, and Steve Underwood.



The creative team includes Nathan Gregory (Director), Katy Click (Stage Manager, Props Design), Tracy Washburn (Scenic Designer), Rebecca Copeland (Costume Designer), Emily Kenny (Lighting Designer), Cory MacGowan (Sound Designer), Janice Gardner (Intimacy Director), and Steve Underwood (Production Manager, Scenic Design).



Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays at Good Theater at Square Theater. Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for students and patrons ages 30 and under. All seating is general admission.